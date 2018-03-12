UCLA/Orthopaedic Institute for Children’s Center for Cerebral Palsy to Host “Family Forum” for Patients and Their Families March 17

A unique one-day educational program for patients with cerebral palsy
and their families and caretakers will be presented March 17 at the
UCLA/Orthopaedic Institute for Children’s Center for Cerebral Palsy in
Los Angeles. Cerebral palsy is the most common childhood disability in
the United States, affecting more than 760,000 children and adults
nationally.
Presenting at the forum will be members of the UCLA/OIC Center for
Cerebral Palsy team, including Director William Oppenheim, M.D., and
Associate Director Rachel Thompson, M.D. Other speakers will include
additional faculty from the David Geffen School of Medicine and the
Tarjan Center at UCLA. Patients, parents and other stakeholders will
participate in the program as well.
The March 17 family forum is designed to encourage an exchange of ideas
and questions between professionals and families. At the forum attendees
will hear about recent advances in cerebral palsy research as well as
treatment options available. Speakers will also discuss the center’s
work with institutions across the country to improve the quality of
healthcare provided to women with cerebral palsy. There will also be a
presentation on how socially successful children interact with their
peers and how parents can help their children with cerebral palsy
succeed at school.
Also included in the program will be a presentation by Ability Ballet, a
therapeutic program for children with cerebral palsy centered around
dance, as well as a demonstration of the center’s innovative project
with Microsoft that makes computer gaming accessible to children and
adults afflicted with the disability.
The program is being conducted in partnership with the Children’s
Cerebral Palsy Movement, Tarjan Center at UCLA, Shapiro Family
Foundation and Jones-Kanaar Foundation. It will be held from 12:30 p.m.
to 5:30 p.m. at the UCLA Faculty Center located at 480 Charles E Young
Drive East in Los Angeles. The event is free, but registration is
required at cpfamilyforum.org
or by calling Marcia Greenberg at 310-825-5858.
The UCLA/OIC Center for Cerebral Palsy is the only interdisciplinary
clinic in Southern California that evaluates and treats people with
cerebral palsy throughout their lifespan. The center includes a
comprehensive outpatient clinic and the Kameron Gait and Motion Analysis
Laboratory (providing an in-depth understanding of a patient’s movement
patterns). The center is also heavily involved in research in the field
of cerebral palsy and in educating both consumers and professionals as
to the most up-to-date assessment and treatment approaches for people
with cerebral palsy.
About Orthopaedic Institute for Children
Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) was founded in 1911 as Los
Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal
conditions in children, OIC receives nearly 70,000 patient visits each
year. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC
Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through
outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations
in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the
full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more
information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.
