Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UCLA/Orthopaedic Institute for Children’s Center for Cerebral Palsy to Host “Family Forum” for Patients and Their Families March 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 07:20pm CET

Unique Gathering Will Encourage Exchange of Ideas Between Professionals and Families Affiliated With Cerebral Palsy, the Most Common Childhood Disability in the U.S.

A unique one-day educational program for patients with cerebral palsy and their families and caretakers will be presented March 17 at the UCLA/Orthopaedic Institute for Children’s Center for Cerebral Palsy in Los Angeles. Cerebral palsy is the most common childhood disability in the United States, affecting more than 760,000 children and adults nationally.

Presenting at the forum will be members of the UCLA/OIC Center for Cerebral Palsy team, including Director William Oppenheim, M.D., and Associate Director Rachel Thompson, M.D. Other speakers will include additional faculty from the David Geffen School of Medicine and the Tarjan Center at UCLA. Patients, parents and other stakeholders will participate in the program as well.

The March 17 family forum is designed to encourage an exchange of ideas and questions between professionals and families. At the forum attendees will hear about recent advances in cerebral palsy research as well as treatment options available. Speakers will also discuss the center’s work with institutions across the country to improve the quality of healthcare provided to women with cerebral palsy. There will also be a presentation on how socially successful children interact with their peers and how parents can help their children with cerebral palsy succeed at school.

Also included in the program will be a presentation by Ability Ballet, a therapeutic program for children with cerebral palsy centered around dance, as well as a demonstration of the center’s innovative project with Microsoft that makes computer gaming accessible to children and adults afflicted with the disability.

The program is being conducted in partnership with the Children’s Cerebral Palsy Movement, Tarjan Center at UCLA, Shapiro Family Foundation and Jones-Kanaar Foundation. It will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the UCLA Faculty Center located at 480 Charles E Young Drive East in Los Angeles. The event is free, but registration is required at cpfamilyforum.org or by calling Marcia Greenberg at 310-825-5858.

The UCLA/OIC Center for Cerebral Palsy is the only interdisciplinary clinic in Southern California that evaluates and treats people with cerebral palsy throughout their lifespan. The center includes a comprehensive outpatient clinic and the Kameron Gait and Motion Analysis Laboratory (providing an in-depth understanding of a patient’s movement patterns). The center is also heavily involved in research in the field of cerebral palsy and in educating both consumers and professionals as to the most up-to-date assessment and treatment approaches for people with cerebral palsy.

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children, OIC receives nearly 70,000 patient visits each year. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pLENNAR : Palm Atlantic Announces New Leadership Team Following $9.3B Merger Between Lennar Corp. and CalAtlantic
AQ
03:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
03:01pNATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Takes First Place in Barron’s Best Fund Families Ranking for One-Year Performance
BU
03:01pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : APC by Schneider Electric boosts partner benefits in IoT, managed services
AQ
03:01pBeck’s Offers New Options for Seamless Data Transfer
GL
03:01pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing
BU
03:01pTramuto Foundation Awards Inaugural ‘Bulldozer Moments’ Grants
GL
03:00pNAVIGANT CONSULTING : Expands into Australia
BU
02:59pFORD MOTOR : will monitor SA expropriation developments
AQ
02:57pAgricultural Bank of China reports higher profit in 2017
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2ENEL : Innogy shares surge after German utilities shake-up
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.