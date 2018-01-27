Log in
UCS Union of Concerned Scientists : California Continues to Lead on Climate As Governor Sets Ambitious ZEV Target

01/27/2018 | 03:19am CET

OAKLAND, Calif. (January 26, 2018)-California Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order today that increases the state's target for zero emission vehicles from 1.5 million by 2025 to 5 million by 2030.

Below is a statement by Adrienne Alvord, Western States director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

'As things couldn't look much bleaker in Washington, D.C., California continues to demonstrate that it's not only possible to address climate change, but that solid policies like ours can actually promote economic growth.

'The country needs more states that are willing to push industry to produce more products that will benefit the environment and one day become so commonplace that people will forget we ever lived without them. Combustion engines will go the way of the horse and buggy. Setting targets like the ones we now have in California help plot the course.'

UCS - Union of Concerned Scientists published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 02:19:01 UTC.

