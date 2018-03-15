UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and
Sage Bionetworks announce the launch of “My
BP Lab”, a research study that uses surveys and sensor data
collected from participants’ phones to quantify and understand their
daily stress. The study leverages an optical sensor embedded in the
newly-released Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphone to derive estimates
of heart rate and blood pressure. With My BP Lab, participants can track
variation in their blood pressure relative to daily experiences over the
course of the three week study.
“This study potentially will provide the largest dataset ever obtained
on stress levels, health behaviors, and physiological responses during
the course of one’s daily life,” said Wendy Berry Mendes, UCSF Professor
and Principal Investigator of the My BP Lab study. “By collecting
subjective experiences, behaviors like sleep and exercise, and blood
pressure levels across a three week period, we can identify the most
important triggers of stress physiology.” Blood pressure, along with
contextual information, can provide individuals with insights as to how
their daily activities affect their stress levels and overall wellbeing.
“Integration of health sensors into consumer smartphones provides a
powerful opportunity for researchers to understand the impact that our
surroundings can have on our health,” said Brian M. Bot, Principal
Scientist at Sage Bionetworks and co-investigator of My BP Lab. “In My
BP Lab, we are able to explore the impact of stress on measures of
health outside of a clinical setting.” The study utilizes ResearchStack,
an open source software framework designed to support researchers
interested in launching studies through smartphones that use the Android
operating system. This is the second Android-based study supported by
Sage Bionetworks.
“The use of smartphones to distribute studies provides an easy approach
for interested individuals to get actively involved in health research,”
said Dr. Lara Mangravite, President of Sage Bionetworks. “Participants
not only contribute to science but have the ability to immediately learn
about their own health.”
Sage Bionetworks is a nonprofit research organization that supports
participant-centered research studies. Sage Bionetworks entered mobile
health research in March of 2015, providing data governance and
technical infrastructure to support remote enrollment and secure data
management. Sage has supported over two dozen separate studies in
partnership with a number of academic and industry collaborators that
have collectively engaged more than 100,000 participants.
My BP Lab is open to participants over the age of 18 living in the
United States with a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. The research is
being conducted under the supervision of Professor Wendy Berry Mendes at
UCSF and uses optical sensor technology from Samsung Electronics Co.
Ltd. The My BP Lab study app will be available starting March 15, 2018.
Information is available on the study
website and the app may be downloaded from the Google
Play Store.
About Sage Bionetworks (www.sagebionetworks.org)
Sage Bionetworks is a nonprofit biomedical research organization founded
in 2009 to promote innovations in biomedicine by enabling a
community-based approach to scientific inquiries and discoveries. In
pursuit of this mission, we have combined science, technology, and
governance structures to assemble an information commons for sharing
resources and insights. The commons is used to support open research
collaborations and innovative crowd-sourced analytical Challenges; it
also empowers citizens and patients to partner with researchers through
mobile health technologies. At Sage Bionetworks, we work to make science
more open, collaborative, and inclusive.
About University of California, San Francisco
UC San Francisco (UCSF) is a leading university dedicated to promoting
health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level
education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in
patient care. It includes top-ranked graduate schools of dentistry,
medicine, nursing and pharmacy; a graduate division with nationally
renowned programs in basic, biomedical, translational and population
sciences; and a preeminent biomedical research enterprise. It also
includes UCSF Health, which comprises top-ranked hospitals, UCSF Medical
Center and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in San Francisco and
Oakland – and other partner and affiliated hospitals and healthcare
providers throughout the Bay Area. Please visit www.ucsf.edu/news.
