UDC United Development PSC : finalizes construction of Al Mutahidah Towers' connecting bridge

07/22/2018 | 11:18am CEST

Company on track to deliver flagship residential project at The Pearl-Qatar

United Development Company, a leading Qatari shareholding company and master developer of The Pearl-Qatar, has marked another milestone in the development of Al Mutahidah Towers with the construction of the residential towers' connecting bridge, the most complicated structure of the project also a unique feature among towers at The Pearl-Qatar.

The construction of the bridge involved scaffolding over 12 floors at a height of 60 meters in addition to massive steel reinforcements as well as concrete slabs and beams spanning an area of 600 sqm, which will join the two towers from the 12th till the 24th floor. This major achievement reflects UDC's commitment to completing one of the most attractive residential projects in Qatar within deadline by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Al Mutahidah Towers consist of high-end connected towers offering accommodation units of various dimensions including studios, luxury apartments as well as high-level penthouses. The towers also boast panoramic sea-views and direct access to the beach.


Comprising 480 apartments in the relaxed beachfront precinct of Viva Bahriya at The Pearl-Qatar, the project has attracted strong interest from visitors and investors at Cityscape Qatar 2018 with three sale phases successfully achieved in record time.

It is worth mentioning that UDC had laid the cornerstone for the construction of Al Mutahidah Towers back in February 2017 with Leighton Contracting carrying construction works of the project's buildings.

Disclaimer

UDC - United Development Company PSC published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 09:17:04 UTC
