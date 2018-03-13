Log in
UK Economy Forecast to Grow in 2019 and 2020

03/13/2018 | 09:21am EDT

By Jason Douglas and Paul Hannon

LONDON--U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond on Tuesday presented fresh official forecasts for the U.K. economy, showing that growth in 2018 will be modestly higher than predicted late last year.

In a statement to parliament, Mr. Hammond said projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility, the U.K.'s fiscal watchdog, point to growth in 2018 of 1.5%, compared with a November forecast of 1.4%.

The U.K. was among the weakest performers in the Group of Seven advanced economies in 2017 and is forecast to grow slower than many of its peers in the years ahead as uncertainty over the country's future ties to the European Union weigh on activity and investment. The British economy is also plagued by poor productivity growth.

The OBR left its growth forecasts for future years unchanged, with an expectation the economy will eke out an expansion of just 1.3% in 2019 and 2020.

Write to Jason Douglas and Paul Hannon at [email protected] and [email protected]

