Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Ministry of Justice : Fairer pay for criminal defence advocates in legal aid cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 07:07am EST

The reformed Advocates' Graduated Fee Scheme (AGFS) will ensure that pay better reflects the actual work being done by criminal defence advocates and that advocates are being fairly remunerated for work in more complex cases.

The changes will bring the scheme in line with modern practices, taking into account the fact that more and more evidence is submitted electronically.

The process of determining fees will be simplified so that advocates can better understand how they will be paid for their work before they take on a case.

The new scheme is part of ongoing reforms to deliver a modern and effective justice system, whilst ensuring that legal aid is available in cases where it is most needed.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said:

These changes will create a simpler and more modern pay system for defence advocates in legal aid-funded criminal cases.

We have listened to the views of legal professionals to ensure that advocates will be paid in a way that better reflects the reality of the work they do.

The government previously consulted on the fee proposals and has taken on feedback from professionals to help shape the scheme.

Significant changes have been made to the original proposals to ensure that the vital contribution of junior barristers and solicitor advocates is better recognised in the new scheme.

The changes will come into effect on 1 April 2018 and will keep spend on fees at the current level, so that the reforms come at no additional cost to the tax payer.

Notes

The AGFS consultation response can be found on GOV.UK.

UK Ministry of Justice published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 12:06:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26pEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : ECB Pushes Changes to Banks' Boards, Austrian Inflation Falls
DJ
01:22pEMBARGO 13 : 30 CET: Speech by Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič at the Industry Days Forum on the Industry-led initiative on batteries / the EU Battery Alliance
PU
01:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Poised To Rally As Investors Await Clues From Fed Members
DJ
01:19pBOE Official Ramsden Says Brexit Clarity Would Aid Productivity
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:13pExclusive - Trump calls meeting on biofuels policy blamed by bankrupt refiner
RE
01:12pPUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION : Hybrid journals vital for extending author choice, research shows
PU
01:07pUnited States tells WTO of concerns over China's new web access rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SES : SES : Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : Two Repsol-Appointed Gas Natural Board Members Resign
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : PRESS-RELEASE: UC RUSAL announces executive changes
4PERSIMMON : PERSIMMON : Reduction of 2012 LTIP Awards
5VINCI : VINCI : Construction selected to build major new motorway connection in Auckland, New Zealand

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.