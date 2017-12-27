Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

UK North Sea Forties oil pipeline pumps at half capacity - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 04:24pm CET

Flows through Britain's most important oil pipeline, Forties, have recovered to around half the normal rate, a trading source said on Wednesday, suggesting a steady return to normal operations after a rare unplanned shutdown.

The closure since Dec. 11 of the pipeline, which normally pumps about 450,000 barrels per day, and supply disruptions in Libya have helped push oil prices <LCOc> above $67 a barrel, their highest since mid-2015. [O/R]

Ineos, the pipeline's operator, restarted the flow earlier in the week and has pledged to resume full volumes in early January. On Wednesday, Ineos could not immediately comment on current flow rates.

"It's a slow ramp up, but it's about half the normal rate," the trade source familiar with the operations said.

Forties plays an important role in the global market as it is the biggest of the five North Sea crude streams underpinning Brent, a benchmark used for oil trading in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The system, which also carries a third of Britain's offshore natural gas output, was shut down after a crack was found.

Oil companies that pump into the pipeline, including Royal Dutch Shell, were restarting oilfields that had to be shut during the repairs. Buzzard, Britain's largest oilfield, was producing over half its normal level, a trade source said.

Ineos was forced to declare force majeure on deliveries of Forties crude oil, natural gas and condensate, suspending its contractual obligations to customers by citing circumstances beyond its control.

This is believed to be the first force majeure on a major North Sea production stream in decades. Ineos didn't say when it expected to lift the force majeure.

In a sign of normality returning, an export schedule of Forties crude oil cargoes in February was sent out to cargo owners on Wednesday, although the number of shipments is much lower than normal.

Just six Forties cargoes of 600,000 barrels each are listed in February's export schedule, down from 20 originally planned in January, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The first cargo in February's programme loads on Feb. 19, one of the sources said. The February schedule is short because of the need to load shipments delayed by the pipeline shutdown, this source added.

Ineos, a privately-owned chemicals company based in Switzerland, bought the pipeline system from BP in late October.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

By Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54p NDFB NORTH DAKOTA FARM BUREAU : Cold enough for ya?
03:54p CITY OF ARLINGTON TX : Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Arlington Through January 11, 2018
03:54p WFTU WORLD FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS : statement on the collapse of the coal mine in Afghanistan
03:34pDJMexico Chalks Up $399 Million November Trade Surplus
03:34pDJConsumer Confidence Falls in December After Hitting 17-Year High Last Month
03:24p UK North Sea Forties oil pipeline pumps at half capacity - source
03:24p NOC NATIONAL OIL : Oil and Gas Sector Employees honor the Chairman of the Board
03:20p GE to keep Rochester plant open
03:20p GE to keep Rochester plant open
03:19p RGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Connecticut Loses 3500 Jobs In November As Dem Gov Candidates Double-Down On Malloy’s Failed Policies
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN : FTSE lifted by commodities while takeover approach boosts IWG
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : Geely to Acquire Cevian Capital's Stake in Volvo AB
3DAIMLER : SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR DAIMLER TRUCKS: unit sales in 2017 significantly higher than in previous year; e..
4CHIYODA CORP : CHIYODA : New Organization Structure effective from 1 April 2018
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea prosecutors seek 12 years jail for Samsung heir..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.