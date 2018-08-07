UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Nexen sanctions Buzzard Phase II

August 7, 2018
Nexen has announced that the Buzzard Phase II (BPII) project has received full sanction from project partners Suncor Energy UK, Chrysaor, Dyas EOG and Oranje-Nassau Energie Resources, and that the Field Development Plan has been approved by the UK Oil and Gas Authority.
The selected concept is a subsea development of the Buzzard northern area, around 5 km north east of Buzzard and consisting of a 12-slot manifold (8 production slots and 4 water injection). The development will be tied back to the existing Buzzard complex with a pipeline bundle assembly incorporating pipelines, manifolds, subsea controls and chemical injection. Read more…
