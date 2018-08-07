Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Nexen sanctions Buzzard Phase II

08/07/2018

August 7, 2018

Nexen has announced that the Buzzard Phase II (BPII) project has received full sanction from project partners Suncor Energy UK, Chrysaor, Dyas EOG and Oranje-Nassau Energie Resources, and that the Field Development Plan has been approved by the UK Oil and Gas Authority.

The selected concept is a subsea development of the Buzzard northern area, around 5 km north east of Buzzard and consisting of a 12-slot manifold (8 production slots and 4 water injection). The development will be tied back to the existing Buzzard complex with a pipeline bundle assembly incorporating pipelines, manifolds, subsea controls and chemical injection. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 15:00:04 UTC
