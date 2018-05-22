Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK chief executives become more downbeat about growth - KPMG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 01:09am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man takes a photograph of the Canary Wharf financial district from Greenwich Park in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British chief executives have turned more pessimistic about the growth outlook for the next few years, largely due to worries around economic nationalism and Brexit, a survey from accountants KPMG showed on Tuesday.

Just 38 percent of chief executive officers think revenue will rise by 2 percent or more per year over the next three years, down from 47 percent in 2017 and 58 percent in 2016's survey.

Instead, 61 percent of company heads said they expected growth of between zero and 2 percent per year, up from 54 percent last year.

Overall, KPMG's report chimed with other business surveys that depict a muted outlook for businesses in the years ahead.

A Bank of England survey of companies published last week showed investment intentions in services firms had weakened slightly, reflecting uncertainty around the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union, due in March 2019.

While the KPMG report showed companies in the United States, France and Japan had become more confident in the economic growth prospects of their countries, the opposite was true of Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.

"Many governments and businesses are still grappling with unforeseen developments, such as Brexit and the rise of economic nationalism, which are having a seismic impact on their decision-making," Bill Michael, UK Chairman of KPMG, said.

"A return to territorialism" was ranked as the biggest threat to growth by British company bosses, the survey showed.

KPMG surveyed 150 chief executives in Britain as part of its wider annual survey of 1,300 company bosses around the world.

(Reporting by Ana de Liz, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Mitsubishi EV Quick Charging Station Turnover Ceremony
PU
01:45aTHOMAS R CARPER : Carper Highlights Pruitt’s Losing Legal Record as EPA Administrator
PU
01:40aDAVID YOUNG : Young, Kind call on Thailand to end import restrictions on U.S. ag products
PU
01:34aTrade war fears ebb as U.S., China agree to continue talks
RE
01:34aJONI ERNST : On NAFTA, GOP Senators Urge Administration Against Take-or-Leave Strategy
PU
01:30aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Hazardous Waste Program
PU
01:21aMARK ZUCKERBERG : As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers
RE
01:20aALEXANDER TO ADMINISTRATION : Work with Congress to Modernize NAFTA
PU
01:15aU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Feinstein and Carbajal Press PHMSA on Pipeline Safety Rulemaking Delay
PU
01:09aUK chief executives become more downbeat about growth - KPMG
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
2Abner Mares - WBA World Boxing Champion – to Host ‘Champions Day’ at LA County Sheriff&r..
3GEOPARK LTD : GEOPARK : Announces Appointment of Constantine G. Papadimitriou to Its Board of Directors
4MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC : MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Paym..
5FINTECH GROUP AG : INSIGHTS: The 2018 NYC Blockchain Center Tech & Invest Summit Organized by Blockchain Cente..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.