Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

UK financial complaints body eyes use of data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 06:50pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The Canary Wharf financial district is seen at dusk in London

How banks and other firms use customer data to tailor loans and other products could become the next focus of mass complaints in the financial sector, Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) said on Monday.

The FOS rules on customer complaints that banks and insurers have not been able to resolve.

Its chief executive Caroline Wayman said faster payments and loans taken out with a few clicks on a mobile phone are services that on the whole are to be welcomed.

But the FOS sees "rising tension" between the push to offer more products and the need to protect consumer data.

"That is an area to watch really," Wayman told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

New European Union rules were introduced last week to allow authorised firms to tap the bank account history of consumers - with their permission - to see if they would benefit from cheaper services elsewhere.

The FOS spends much of its time handling complaints about misselling payment protection insurance (PPI). It has become Britain's costliest financial scandal, forcing banks to pay out 28.8 billion pounds in compensation since January 2011.

Regulators have set an August 2019 deadline for PPI claims, and Wayman said the FOS was getting ready in case there is a "rush to the finish" with many last-minute complaints.

Growth in payday loan complaints was, however, probably the fastest in the FOS workload at present, she said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:09p FIANNA FÁIL : Farmers’ anger grows as Minister refuses to put fodder crisis funding in place – McConalogue
07:04p EUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR CLIM : Commission publishes status update for New Entrants' Reserve
06:57p Britain's Carillion collapses after banks pull the plug
06:57p Britain's Carillion collapses after banks pull the plug
06:56p BRITAIN WILL PAY CARILLION'S PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS FOR 48 HOURS : minister
06:56p Carillion collapses after banks pull the plug
06:54p CITY OF BUDA TX : Winter Storm Warning in Effect From Midnight Tonight to 6 PM Tuesday
06:54p 2018 BLUEPRINT : Highways/Transportation Infrastructure
06:54p HAVE YOUR SAY ON HOW THE EU BUDGET SHOULD BE SPENT : launch of the public consultation on the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework
06:51p Oil hovers around $70, clouded by rise in U.S. output
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SK HYNIX INC : End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Delivers Record 718 Aircraft in 2017, Beating Expectations
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Auto1 says no need for IPO after Softbank invests
5CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP : CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Legendary U.S. investor Boone Pickens closes energy hedge fund ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.