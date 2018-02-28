Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK fund raises 80 million pounds to invest in start-ups and share profits with founders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2018 | 01:12am CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Kindred Capital has raised 80 million pounds ($110 million), making it one of Europe's biggest "seed" funds that invest in start-up companies at their very earliest stages.

Kindred describes itself as an "equitable venture" fund because it shares its profits with its start-ups' founders, a model it says is unique in Europe.

Seed funds are considered higher-risk than venture capital funds that invest in young companies in later fundraising rounds, but the rewards are seen as potentially higher.

Kindred's "equitable" model means every entrepreneur backed by the firm becomes a co-owner of the fund, with 20 percent of the profits - after money has been returned to Kindred's investors - shared among start-up founders.

"It resonates very well with the founders we’ve invested in so far, and makes a very strong statement that we understand what the founder journey is like, and we understand what motivates them," Kindred partner Russell Buckley told Reuters.

Buckley, one of four founders of the fund, was previously an entrepreneur himself, co-founding mobile advertising firm AdMob, which was sold to Google for $750 million in 2010.

Kindred, which opened in 2015, has already deployed around 25 million pounds of the money raised on around 20 different investments, Buckley said. Start-ups backed by Kindred so far include FiveAI, which is building software for autonomous vehicles, and financial technology firm Paddle.

Buckley said the fund only invests in British start-ups, so Kindred can keep in close contact with their founders and build a Silicon Valley-like ecosystem. He said he did not see Brexit fundamentally changing Britain's position as the main European hub for technology and venture capital funding.

"We don’t see any reason to be bearish at all at the moment," he said. "The only issue we can see on the horizon is around immigration ... but I imagine that any government would recognise that and make allowances for the real talent who want to continue coming here."

One on the fund's biggest investors is British Business Investment, the commercial arm of state-owned development bank British Business Bank.

Buckley said other investors included a pension fund, as well as hedge funds and family offices, among others.

($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

(Reporting by Jemima KellyEditing by Mark Potter)

By Jemima Kelly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46aU.S. oil prices fall for second day after stockpiles rise
RE
01:45aSouth Korea finance minister says will consider preparing extra budget to boost jobs
RE
01:44aJapan industrial output tumbles on lower auto production
RE
01:41aU.S. oil prices fall for second day after stockpiles rise
RE
01:21aJapan stocks to claw back to near 26-year high; strong yen bites - Reuters poll
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aUK fund raises 80 million pounds to invest in start-ups and share profits with founders
RE
01:11aMood among UK consumers and businesses cools in February - surveys
RE
01:07aUK car output flat in January as domestic demand slumps again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : Brazil's Vale Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Rises 47%
2BAIDU : BAIDU : video unit iQiyi files for U.S. IPO of up to $1.5 billion
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : A question of interest at the heart of debate over GM Korea rescue
4CENTRICA : Market share of UK big six energy firms at record low in 2017 – regulator
5SEASPAN CORPORATION : SEASPAN : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.