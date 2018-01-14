Log in
UK government keeping close eye on troubled Carillion

01/14/2018 | 01:56pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A Carillion sign in Manchester

Britain's government is keeping a close eye on services company Carillion and ministers hope its partners will find the working capital to ensure it remains a going concern, the chairman of the governing Conservatives said on Sunday.

Brandon Lewis told the BBC's Andrew Marr show that the government had contingency plans in place for Carillion, a large government supplier that is on the brink of entering administration, according to some news reports.

Carillion said on Sunday that it was in continuing talks with stakeholders to try to rescue a company fighting for survival after contract delays and a downturn in new business prompted profit warnings and a first-half loss of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion).

Conservative party chairman Lewis said that ministers were "keeping a very close eye on this" and making sure "there are all plans, contingency plans in place".

He said the company is a going concern, adding: "Hopefully, they will be able to work with their partners to get the working capital they need to continue to provide important services."

Lewis declined to comment on whether ministers were ready to bail out the company, which Sky News had said could enter administration unless the government backs a rescue plan.

Carillion, which employs about 43,000 people, said on Friday that it was having "constructive discussions" with creditors, rejecting suggestions that they did not like the plan put forward by the company.

($1 = 0.7283 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Goodman)

