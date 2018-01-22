Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

UK government under fire for leaving finance sector in dark on Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:43pm CET
Catherine McGuinness, Chairman of the Policy and Resources Committee of the City of London Corporation, poses for a photograph in London

Business leaders have criticised Britain's government for its failure to publish a long-delayed paper on the future of its financial services industry after Brexit.

Senior financiers say they were told after the summer that the government would issue a position paper setting out Britain's negotiating priorities for a sector that pays more corporate tax than any other industry.

"When so many other sectors and issues have been given this clarity, the City is left in the dark," Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the Corporation of the City of London, the capital's financial district, said on Monday.

"This really is disheartening."

Meanwhile, Treasury Committee Chair Nicky Morgan said the government's failure to publish the paper will send the "wrong signals" and leave financial services companies "seriously concerned at the chronic state of uncertainty".

"Financial services will be one of the most challenging elements of the Brexit negotiations. A paper articulating a clear sense of direction, and a desired end-state, could have boosted confidence that the government is up to the task", Morgan said in a statement.

Financial services, which account for about 12 percent of Britain's economic output, potentially have a lot to lose from the end of unfettered access to the EU market once Britain leaves in March 2019.

Banks in London are setting up new hubs in the EU, but have said they may have to shift more staff and operations than they need unless there is clarity on what sort of new trading deal Britain will negotiate with the EU.

Britain's Department for Exiting the European Union declined to say if any services paper would ever be published.

"We will keep under review what is the best way of advocating our position – be that in private discussions with the EU, speeches, or a formal position paper," a spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman told reporters: "We always let you know in the normal way if there is to be one."

Still, finance executives say relations with the government have improved since Britain and the EU last month agreed to the principle of a transition deal and to talks about future trade relationships.

Bankers had complained last year that their concerns were not being heard, but May told them this month they were a priority for her in Brexit talks.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Huw Jones and William James; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19p OFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEW YOR : Dutchland Plastics Expanding & Growing in Central New York
02:19p SULLIVAN COUNTY NY : County Launches 2018 Plans & Progress Grant Program
02:17p U.S. says audit watchdog staff helped KPMG pass audit inspections
02:14p COLLIER COUNTY FL : Coffee with the Commissioner
02:14p PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIO : DEP Seeks Public Comment on CAFO Discharge Draft Permit
02:09p OSF HEALTHCARE SYSTEM : Saint James to Host Ag Health & Safety Fair
02:09p NRC U S NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION : NUREG/CR-7226 Primary Water Stress Corrosion Cracking of High-Chromium, Nickel-Base Welds Near Dissimilar Metal Weld Interfaces
02:09p UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA : Scientists find oxidized iron deep within the Earth’s interior
02:09p GLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister of International Trade to meet key stakeholders along Canada's manufacturing corridor in southern Ontario
02:04p AGNESIAN HEALTHCARE : Treffert Lecture Series to feature hyperlexia & Einstein syndrome
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion -- Update
2YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP : YOOX NET A PORTER : RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER ..
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : enjoys strong Christmas before executive exodus
4PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : U.S. FDA's tobacco stance faces test with Philip Morris iQOS device
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : UK stocks decline as gamblers stumble on government clampdown worries

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.