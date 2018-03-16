UK might struggle to make planned spending cuts - Moody's

"It remains to be seen whether those cuts will be delivered, given the apparent strains on many public services after a decade of cuts and the political pressure on the government to increase funding for health care, defense and education in the next autumn budget," Moody's said in a statement sent to media on Friday.

Moody's downgraded Britain's credit rating in September to Aa2, further below its top-notch AAA rating, saying the government's plans to bring down its heavy debt load had been knocked off course and Brexit would weigh on the economy.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)