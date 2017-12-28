Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

UK mortgage approvals hit 15-month low in November - UK Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 11:18am CET
FILE PHOTO - A row of houses are seen in London

British banks approved the fewest mortgages in 15 months in November, when the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, industry figures showed on Thursday.

Banks approved 39,507 mortgages for house purchase last month, down from 40,417 in October and 5 percent fewer than in November 2016, trade association UK Finance said.

At the start of the month, the Bank of England raised interest rates from a record low 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent.

"Housing market activity remains under pressure from squeezed consumer finances and fragile confidence, and it may well have taken a further dent in November from the Bank of England lifting interest rates," Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club consultancy, said.

A Reuters poll of economists last week suggested British house prices will rise little more than 1 percent next year, with those in London set to fall for the first in eight years.

Last month, finance minister Philip Hammond sought to offer voters some relief with spending plans that focused on housing, including scrapping a property purchase tax for most first-time home-buyers.

"Even if successful, (Hammond's) measures to boost house building in November's budget will take time to have a significant effect so are unlikely to markedly influence house prices in the near term at least," Archer said.

More comprehensive lending figures from the Bank of England are due next Thursday.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31p TSX stock futures lower as oil prices slip
01:19p SACE (CDP GROUP) : 625 million dollars for Italian exports to Kuwait
01:16pDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01:16pDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
01:16pDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
01:08p Dollar slips to four-week low; bitcoin struggles
12:50p Supply discipline and demand to prop up oil prices in 2018
12:50p Oil near mid-2015 highs on strong China data, tighter outlook
12:33p Oil near mid-2015 highs on strong China data, tighter 2018 outlook
12:24p CCIC SAUDI COUNCIL OF COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL : CSC Hosts Business Meeting between Kosovo Deputy PM and Saudi Investors
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON : AEGON : to sell stake in U.S. unit to French reinsurer Scor
2CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED : CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : and Yonyou Signed Cooperation Framework Agreement
3MTN GROUP LIMITED : MTN : Assigns $231 Million Shareholder Loan to IHS; Books Charge in 2017 Accounts
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE - APPLE AND AMAZON IN TALKS TO SET UP IN SAUDI ARABIA: sources
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Accelerates Global Expansion With Volvo Truck..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.