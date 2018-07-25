Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK mortgage approvals hit nine-month high in June - UK Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO - A man stands on a balcony as he looks out towards the financial district of London.

LONDON (Reuters) - British banks approved the most mortgages for house purchases since September 2017 last month and remortgaging saw a boost as households tried to lock in cheap borrowing costs before an expected Bank of England interest rate rise, industry data showed on Wednesday.

UK Finance, which represents major lenders, said banks approved 40,541 mortgages for house purchases in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from 39,528 in May though a fraction lower than the same month a year ago.

Total net mortgage lending was up 2.162 billion pounds on the month, the biggest rise since December 2017 though again slightly weaker than a year earlier.

"Growth in mortgage lending continues to be driven by remortgaging, as borrowers take advantage of attractive deals ahead of an anticipated Bank rate rise," said Eric Leenders, UK Finance's managing director for personal finance.

Most economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to raise its key rate to 0.75 percent from 0.5 percent next week.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aUK heatwave will hit food supplies, could worsen Brexit disruption - food lobby
RE
05:24aMINISTRY OF TEXTILES OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Demanding Relaxation of Cabotage Rule for Movement of Cotton
PU
05:24aBENTLEY MOTORS : Launches home design competition for centenary
PU
05:19aMINISTRY OF TEXTILES OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cotton Production and Exports
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aHO UK HOME OFFICE : Home Office launches toolkit for employers to support EU Settlement Scheme
PU
05:14aHELLOVIETNAM : Be completely infatuated with Central Highland, Vietnam
PU
05:04aUK mortgage approvals hit nine-month high in June - UK Finance
RE
05:04aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement signed - Committee on International Trade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : second quarter net profit drops as new CEO overhauls lender
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Backs Full-Year Guidance as 1Q Revenue Falls
3AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
4Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter
5BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.