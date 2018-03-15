Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:20pm CET
Traders work on a dealing room floor at CMC Markets in the City of London

(Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said on Thursday it had launched contracts for differences (CFDs) and spreadbetting offerings for cryptocurrencies following significant interest from its users.

CFDs and binary options are financial products that give an investor exposure to price movements in securities without actually owning the underlying assets such as a currency, commodity or stock.

The trading feature would only be accessible to CMC's professional client base, the company said. (https://goo.gl/cTQU29)

CMC's move to cryptocurrency trading follows that of its rival Plus500 Ltd and comes in the backdrop of a sector-wide regulatory clamp down on CFDs trading.

Last month, Plus500 said the hype around cryptocurrencies drew more customers to its trading platforms and the company forecast 2018 revenue "significantly ahead" of market expectations.

Bitcoin, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, soared by more than 1,000 percent in 2017, but has already lost about half of its value this year amid mounting calls for a regulatory crackdown.

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it was banning advertisements for cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings, the latest internet company to clamp down on the sector amid growing concerns about scams. (http://reut.rs/2ItBGBZ)

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20pUK's CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading
RE
07:12pBLOCKCHAIN : 6th Annual Capital Markets Conference to feature discussions on blockchain and cryptocurrencies
AQ
07:06pBARCLAYS : signs Bitcoin exchange UK deal
AQ
07:01pToys 'R' Us closure leaves void for suppliers, endangers 30,000 jobs
RE
07:01pToys 'R' Us closure leaves void for suppliers, endangers 30,000 jobs
RE
07:00pMexican minister ramps up pressure for speedy NAFTA deal
RE
06:50pHardy takes helm from Taylor as CEO of trading giant Vitol
RE
06:42pFrench regulator asks UK funds about Brexit plans
RE
06:40pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO stops allowing credit and debit cards for cryptocurrency purchases
AQ
06:20pREITs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys 'R' Us closings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Announcement regarding change in holdings
5SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.