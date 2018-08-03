Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK's Hyperoptic raises 250 million pounds to extend its 1GPs fibre network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 01:15am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - British broadband company Hyperoptic said it has raised 250 million pounds from eight banks to extend its full-fibre network that is capable of delivering a 1Gbps service to 50 towns and cities by 2019.

The company said the investment would fully fund its plan to reach 2 million homes and businesses by 2022, and then expand its network to 5 million premises by 2025.

Britain's government has set out a plan to improve broadband speeds, including the gold standard of running fibre-optic connections all the way to premises. Only four percent of connections in Britain are full-fibre, compared with 71 percent in Spain and 89 percent in Portugal.

Hyperoptic's Chief Executive Dana Tobak said securing the financial backing was testament to the strength of Hyperoptic's business model and its proven track record for delivery.

"All our teams are forging ahead with one rally cry: Let's Gigabit Britain," she said.

Founded in 2011, Hyperoptic largely works with developers and freeholders to install superfast fibre-optic connections to residents and businesses.

Its network, which offers speeds 22 times the national average, is currently available to nearly 500,000 premises, it said.

It was advised by LionTree Advisors and the deal was co-led by BNP Paribas and ING, with a funding club of eight Tier 1 banks including RBS, Societe General, RBC, HSH, NIBC and Barclays.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aDockless bike-sharing start-up set to brave Sao Paulo streets
RE
01:31aJapan plans sovereign wealth fund to finance U.S. infrastructure - Nikkei
RE
01:26a22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : Stormwater quality improvements at Del Mar Fairgrounds set to begin next week
PU
01:20aGM seeks to exclude China-made Buick SUV from tariff
RE
01:17aLess than a third of UK business leaders planning for Brexit - survey
RE
01:16aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - August 3
PU
01:15aUK's Hyperoptic raises 250 million pounds to extend its 1GPs fibre network
RE
01:14aGoPro sees revenue above estimates, plans three new cameras
RE
01:11aWORLD BANK : The Bogota Metro is Moving Forward with World Bank Support
PU
01:07aSymantec cuts 8 percent of workforce, slashes revenue forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2TESLA : TESLA : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.7 billion loss
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Activision Blizzard's quarterly profit beats on 'Call of Duty' strength
5MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES : MARSH & MCLENNAN : AIG quarterly profit falls 17 percent as general insurance bus..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.