ULTA CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. - ULTA

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 1, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Nasdaq:ULTA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 30, 2016 and February 23, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



Get Help

Ulta investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ulta-beauty-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Ulta and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2018, media reports revealed a consumer class action lawsuit filed against Ulta based on a wide ranging scheme of reselling returned, used products as new ones and that “dozens of other current and former Ulta employees from retail locations all over the country confirmed that substantially similar practices also occurred at the Ulta stores where they worked.” Then, on February 23, 2018, further media reports recounted statements from a former Ulta employee of being pressured by store managers to resell used products.

On this news, the price of Ulta’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.



