Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ULTA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. - ULTA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 05:12pm CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 1, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULTA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 30, 2016, and February 23, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Ulta and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ulta/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 1, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Ulta and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 9, 2018, media reports revealed a consumer class action lawsuit filed against Ulta based on a wide ranging scheme of and that “dozens of other current and former Ulta employees from retail locations all over the country confirmed that substantially similar practices also occurred at the Ulta stores where they worked.”  Then, on February 23, 2018, further media reports recounted statements from a former Ulta employee of being pressured by store managers to resell used products.

On this news, the price of Ulta’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03aLATEST FOOD INSPECTIONS : Lee's Diner passes, 5 others don't
AQ
01:52aBB&T : Medical office building on Leighton faces foreclosure
AQ
01:50aEDUCATION NOTEBOOK : Barfoot joins Aiken County Commission for Higher Education
AQ
01:49aRiverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on track for eight more weeks of work
AQ
01:26aITALIAN SERIE A : Juve poised to regain control of title race after win and Napoli home loss
AQ
01:21a3M : Public investments in Egypt jump 86% in 3M – Ministry
AQ
01:19aPAPA JOHN 'L : Jury finds woman guilty in 1994 murder of Papa John's delivery driver
AQ
01:17aWAL MART STORES : As big stores move in, local retailers take stock
AQ
01:15aARAB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Sunday, March 04, 2018
AQ
01:02aXUNLEI LTD : XNET The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Xunlei Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Kraton Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plai..
2THE ULTIMATE CRUISE RESOURCE FOR FAMILIES: CruiseCompete's Sea Tales 2018 Family Cruise Travel Planner
3APPLE : APPLE : employees forced to phone 911 for workers injured after walking into glass walls
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Freight train derailment causes major passenge..
5AMAZON.COM : EU EYES TAX ON TECH GIANTS CLOSER TO 2 PERCENT THAN 6 PERCENT OF REVENUE: Le Maire

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.