ULTA The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Ulta Beauty, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased Ulta Beauty, Inc. ("Ulta Beauty") (NASDAQ:ULTA) securities between March 30, 2016 and February 23, 2018 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ulta-beauty-inc?wire=3.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price; and (ii) that as a result of the foregoing, Ulta Beauty's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On February 23, 2018, CBS News published a story on the alleged restocking practice, citing a former employee who alleged that managers pressured store employees to clean and repackage returned cosmetics “to keep the dollar amount for damaged or returned goods down.”

If you suffered a loss in Ulta Beauty you have until May 1, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

