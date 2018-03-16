Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ULTA The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Ulta Beauty, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:01pm CET

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased Ulta Beauty, Inc. ("Ulta Beauty") (NASDAQ:ULTA) securities between March 30, 2016 and February 23, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ulta-beauty-inc?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price; and (ii) that as a result of the foregoing, Ulta Beauty's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On February 23, 2018, CBS News published a story on the alleged restocking practice, citing a former employee who alleged that managers pressured store employees to clean and repackage returned cosmetics “to keep the dollar amount for damaged or returned goods down.”

If you suffered a loss in Ulta Beauty you have until May 1, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ulta-beauty-inc?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:49pNATIONAL GRID : Worry over solar sprawl spreads across Rhode Island
AQ
10:48pCENOVUS SEEKS PARTNER FOR C$1.3 BILLION NARROWS LAKE PROJECT : sources
RE
10:47pAnonymoustips.com School and Law Enforcement Site Jumps 50% in Traffic Since Recent School Shootings!
GL
10:47pOn Time and Under Budget at MLB
BU
10:45pTEEKAY TANKERS : Announces Changes to Board Audit Committee
AQ
10:40pNATIONAL GRID : Just a few days after power was restored from the March 9 no
AQ
10:40pNATIONAL GRID : Tri-Towns walloped again by third nor'easter Power outages widespread in Topsfield, Boxford in second storm
AQ
10:37pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling
BU
10:35pHANOVER INSURANCE : 10 years young Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts expands its revenue stream to secure growth and financial health
AQ
10:35pPSYCHEMEDICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2CME GROUP : CME Eyes Expansion With Takeover Approach to NEX Group -- 2nd Update
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
5CENTURYLINK : CENTURYLINK : says it provided correct address to dispatch in fatal Clinton 911 call

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.