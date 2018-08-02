UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) (KWAP)

|
|
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) (KWAP)
|
Address
|
Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
KWAPACT6622007
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
11
|
31 Jul 2018
|
26,500
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquisition of shares in open market by KWAP's Fund Manager
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
74,258,867
|
Direct (%)
|
6.356
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities after change
|
74,258,867
|
Date of notice
|
01 Aug 2018
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
02 Aug 2018