UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) (KWAP)

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) Particulars of substantial Securities Holder Name KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) (KWAP) Address Level 36, Integra Tower

Malaysia. Company No. KWAPACT6622007 Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 11 31 Jul 2018 26,500 Acquired Direct Interest Name of registered holder Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) Address of registered holder Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares in open market by KWAP's Fund Manager Nature of interest Direct Interest Direct (units) 74,258,867 Direct (%) 6.356 Indirect/deemed interest (units) Indirect/deemed interest (%) Total no of securities after change 74,258,867 Date of notice 01 Aug 2018 Date notice received by Listed Issuer 02 Aug 2018