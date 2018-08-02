Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) (KWAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:20am CEST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 02 August 2018



Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) (KWAP)
Address Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. KWAPACT6622007
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 31 Jul 2018

26,500

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)
Address of registered holder Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares in open market by KWAP's Fund Manager
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 74,258,867
Direct (%) 6.356
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 74,258,867
Date of notice 01 Aug 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 02 Aug 2018

Disclaimer

UMW Holdings Bhd published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:54aFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : FSL Trust Earns Net Profit Of US$0.7 Million For 2QFY18 And Reports Successful Completion Of Refinancing
PU
05:54aOLEA ALL SUITE HOTEL : Zakynthos’ new retreatDownload (PDF 4277 KB) Download German (PDF 975 KB)
PU
05:52aRAK Ceramics revenue stable but net profit down in Q2
AQ
05:52aRAK Ceramics revenue stable but net profit down in Q2
AQ
05:52aRAK Ceramics revenue stable but net profit down in Q2
AQ
05:51aJAZEERA AIRWAYS KSC : Plane arriving from Gulf country catches fire at Hyderabad airport
AQ
05:50aCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Japan Airlines form JV to tap Chinese tourism boom
RE
05:50aCENIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:50aGlobal Boil-in Bags Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:49aREVIEW OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 : EEX Group growth story continues
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 2Q Net Profit Up 9.3%, Beating Expectations
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018
5VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.