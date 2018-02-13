Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UN United Nations : International Agricultural Development Fund’s Investments in Rural Communities Key to Leaving No One Behind, Secretary-General Video Message Stresses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:36pm CET

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres' video message to the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in Rome today:

I am pleased to greet the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development. Through its investments in smallholder farming and rural development, IFAD has been fundamental in moving communities out of fragility. The Fund's work also creates opportunities for young people.

Our shared challenge is to build on these achievements and to do everything we can to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Let me also commend the staff of the Fund for their commitment to creating a world in which no one is left behind.

Please accept my best wishes for a successful Governing Council.

UN - United Nations published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 22:35:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/13Financials Up as Focus Turns to Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02/13ENPRO INDUSTRIES : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2017
BU
02/13INTERMOLECULAR : posts 4Q profit
AQ
02/13CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) BP33 Extended by High Grade Lithium Intersections
AQ
02/13Consumer Shares Rise as Sector Giants Announce Layoffs -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/13VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
02/13CENTURY COMMUNITIES : tops Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
02/13ALE PROPERTY : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
02/13AUDIOBOOM : Offers $185M For Triton Digital
AQ
02/13Canada Laments 'Limited Progress' in Nafta Talks
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNDER ARMOUR : Under Armour revenue beats estimates, short bets squeezed
2CBOE HOLDINGS : 'Whistleblower' alleges manipulation of Cboe volatility index
3Takata, injured drivers reach deal to end U.S. bankruptcy
4CENTRICA : UK government must act urgently to put energy price cap in place by next winter - MPs
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON : Q4 17 – Operational EBIT of MNOK 95

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.