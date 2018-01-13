Log in
UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : High Level Panel on Migration to meet in Monrovia

01/13/2018 | 02:49pm CET

Addis Ababa, 12 December 2018 (ECA) - Members of the High Level Panel on Migration (HLPM), which was launched on 6 June 2017, will be meeting in Monrovia, Liberia, on 15 January for their first working session under the leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - the chairperson.

The overall objective of the High-level Panel is to 'affirm Africa's commitment to global objectives and values on migration, and harness migration for Africa's development in the context of international cooperation,' said ECA's Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe.

The Panel is composed of fifteen eminent persons, all appointed in their own capacity, and include representatives of government, the private sector, academia and civil society.

The meeting will serve as a platform for the HLPM members to brainstorm on some of the priorities and challenges of international and intra-regional migration as explained by Thokozile Ruzvidzo, Director of ECA's Social Development Policy Division

'These Panelists are meeting in Monrovia to identify and articulate key issues that form the African migration story, challenges and priorities, that will form the basis of the Panels work,' said Ms. Ruzvidzo.

'They are expected to agree on the work plan, approach and methodology as well as the format of the report of the Panel and any other issues that are relevant and critical in addressing the African international migration narrative,' she added, noting that 'this meeting is being held just after the launch of the United Nations Secretary-General on his report on the Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular migration - Making Migration Work for All'

The HLPM was established at the Ninth Joint Annual Meetings of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration and the Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, which took place in Addis Ababa in April 2016.

Over the next few months, the HLPM will consult with relevant constituencies at national, regional and global levels to come up with recommendations on how to build and sustain broad political consensus on an implementable international migration development agenda, taking into account the particular challenges of countries in conflict and post-conflict situations. The report will be submitted to the African Union Heads of State and Government summit in July 2018.

The High-Level Panel on Migration Meeting is bringing together all Panelists as well as the Secretariat involved in the formulation and implementation of Panel work plan; and representatives from the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 13:49:15 UTC.

