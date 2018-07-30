Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Inclusiveness and community-level engagement crucial for AfCFTA’s success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 01:22pm CEST

Kigali, Rwanda, July 30, 2018 (ECA) - The African Trade Policy Centre of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in partnership with Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute (TMALI) and the Pan African Strategic and Policy Research Group (PANAGRAF), last week hosted the 2nd Roundtable on Equity in Intra African Trade-Induced Industrialization and Integration.

The roundtable is part of a series launched in 2016, and focused on Public-Private-People-Partnership (4Ps) 'Living Labs' in fast-tracking the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The objective of the Roundtable was to introduce the concept of Living Labs for stakeholders for structured intra/inter stakeholder consultations, and explore the ways in which the concept could be applied to enhance intra-African trade.

At the same time, the roundtable served as a Living Lab itself, acting as a platform for informal feedback and advocacy for the stakeholders on questions of intra-African trade, industrialization and regional integration.

Speaking on behalf of Ms. Treasure Maphanga, Director for Trade and Industry at the African Union Commission, Mr. Prudence Sebahizi, head of the AUC's AfCFTA Unit, highlighted the importance of stakeholder consultation platforms, especially to address issues relevant to youth, women and other special interest groups.

'The AfCFTA will not succeed unless there is a robust dialogue at national level complemented by regional and continental dialogue sessions,' he further added.

Throughout the roundtable, participants emphasized the need for inclusiveness and community-level engagement when discussing trade policy and intra-African trade.

A key challenge for policy making in Africa was considered to be the lack of implementation of existing initiatives, and the need to better turn research into policy and innovation on the ground.

It was recommended that roundtable partners use the Living Labs concept to better advocate for intra-African trade and the AfCFTA and strengthen buy-in at national level, regional and continental level.

The roundtable contributions will be edited into a book and disseminated as a resource for policy makers, academics, civil society actors and other stakeholders.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 11:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pQIWI : Cryptocurrency Weekend News Roundup
AQ
01:26pRising UK borrowing sets stage for Bank of England rate hike
RE
01:22pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Inclusiveness and community-level engagement crucial for AfCFTA’s success
PU
01:22pWORLD BANK : Improving Growth, Public Services, Job Creation in Afghanistan
PU
01:22pSUNSTOCK : Explores Asset Backed Cryptocurrency Using Its Almost 60,000 Ounces of Physical Silver
AQ
01:21pGermany open to FDI despite 50Hertz blocking move - spokeswoman
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:00pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Higher To Start Week Ahead Of Fed, Central Bank Parade
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2World stocks dip before central bank test; Japan bonds down
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
5SOHU.COM LTD - ADR : SOHU COM : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.