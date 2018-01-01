Log in
UNICEF United Nations Children Fund : Henrietta Fore becomes new UNICEF Executive Director

01/01/2018 | 04:29pm CET

Henrietta Fore becomes new UNICEF Executive Director

NEW YORK, 1 January 2018 - Henrietta Fore takes office today as UNICEF's seventh Executive Director. Ms. Fore brings to the role more than four decades of private and public sector leadership experience.

'I am honored to be joining such a remarkable organization, which I have known and admired for many years, and look forward to continuing UNICEF's work to help save children's lives, fight for their rights and help them realize their potential,' Ms. Fore said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Ms. Fore as UNICEF Executive Director after consultation with UNICEF's governing board.

Prior to taking up this appointment Ms. Fore served as Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Holsman International, a manufacturing and investment company. From 2007 to 2009, Ms. Fore, an American national, served as both the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and as Director of United States Foreign Assistance in the U.S. State Department. From 2005 to 2007, Ms. Fore was Under Secretary of State for Management, the Chief Operating Officer for the U.S. Department of State. Prior to that, she was the 37th Director of the United States Mint, a position she held from 2001 to 2005. Earlier in her career, at USAID, she was appointed as Assistant Administrator for Asia and Assistant Administrator for Private Enterprise (1989-1993). She also served on the Boards of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

In addition to her Government service, Ms. Fore has had leadership roles in a number of organizations in civil society, including being Global Co-Chair of the Asia Society, and associations with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Aspen Institute, the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy, and the Center for Global Development.

Ms. Fore has also had leadership roles in the corporate sector, serving on the boards of a number of U.S. and international public corporations, and being active in promoting best practices in the corporate sector - including as Co-Chair of Women Corporate Directors. Effective December 31, 2017 Ms. Fore will have stepped down from all outside board engagements.

Ms. Fore has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Wellesley College and a Master of Science in Public Administration from the University of Northern Colorado. She is married and has four children.

####
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children visit www.unicef.org.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information, please contact:
Kurtis Cooper, UNICEF New York, +19174761435, [email protected]

Updated: 1 January 2018

UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 15:29:04 UTC.

