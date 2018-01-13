UNITED AMERICAN BANK INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of United American Bank

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the
law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the
proposed sale of United American Bank (“UAB” or the “Company”) (OTC:
UABK) to Heritage Commerce Corp. (“Heritage”) (NasdaqGS: HTBK). Under
the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of UAB will receive
only 2.1644 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of UAB that
they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the
process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration
undervalues the Company.
