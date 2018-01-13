Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UNITED AMERICAN BANK INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of United American Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 12:44am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of United American Bank (“UAB” or the “Company”) (OTC: UABK) to Heritage Commerce Corp. (“Heritage”) (NasdaqGS: HTBK). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of UAB will receive only 2.1644 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of UAB that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01/12 DOCUMENTS : Former billionaire reaches deal with creditors
01/12 MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the January 16, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)
01/12 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : More firms told to apologize
01/12 CES 2018 : Catalyst of Innovation
01/12 YUNNAN WATER INVESTMENT : awarded Henan PPP project
01/12 WESTERN UNION : GHL Bank signs up with Western Union
01/12 GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the January 16, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Endo International, PLC (ENDP)
01/12 Abattis Announces Presence at 2018 Lift Cannabis Expo and Provides Corporate Updates
01/12 WAL MART STORES : Funerals for 2 stepbrothers killed in Cedar Park crash this afternoon
01/12 ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS : Announces Presence at 2018 Lift Cannabis Expo and Provides Corporate Updates
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : MoneyGram shares jump on partnership with bitcoin-rival Ripple
2APPLE : HOUSE REPUBLICANS WANT ANSWERS ON APPLE THROTTLING OLDER IPHONE SPEEDS: letter
3Wells Fargo sees no end yet to sales scandal costs, gets tax boost
4AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : CanniMed files $725 million lawsuit related to Aurora takeover bid
5ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC. : ZECOTEK PHOTONICS : Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.