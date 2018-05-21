UNITED SIKHS ANNOUNCE OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR 2018 ADVOCACY & HUMANITARIAN AID ACADEMY

Washington D.C., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED SIKHS today announced open enrollment for the 2018 Advocacy and Humanitarian Aid Academy (AHAA) Summit. This annual program hosts the next generation of human rights advocates for a week of engaging civic courses, meetings with elected officials and leading non-profit organizations, and a host of exciting extracurricular activities in Washington D.C.



Working to provide a unique experience for the Academy, this year’s Summit will focus on topics of global disaster relief best practices, Sikhs in American History, how to combat hate crimes and violations of religious freedom, as well as self-identification in U.S. Census statistics and other reporting measures. Participants will have the opportunity to attend Congressional committee hearings, tour national monuments and connect with policy makers in-person.



“We are thrilled to once again host the next generation of leaders at our annual AHAA Summit,” said Hardayal Singh, Executive Director of UNITED SIKHS. “As these college students prepare for the next phase of their careers, the Academy provides a crucial hands-on experience rooted in real world case studies.”



From now through the June 30 deadline, UNITED SIKHS is encouraging students interested in government affairs, hate crime investigation, disaster relief first-responder work and humanitarian advocacy to apply to AHAA. Applicants from America and Canada, as well as international applicants with valid United States visas can apply.



Each participant will be trained during a five-day period, culminating in the Annual AHAA Summit Awards Ceremony, where participants can choose which UNITED SIKHS program they would like to help lead in the future. The Academy offers a foundational network of advocates drawn from the community, embracing opportunities to learn, train, advocate and partake in the grassroots movement of their generation.



This all-inclusive training experience includes hotel, wifi, coursework, breakfast, lunch and transportation to meeting sites and tours. A nominal fee of $350 from all affording families is requested as a token of seva (selfless service) to help support youth who are encouraged to participate and make an impact in the future of Sikhism.



The 2018 AHAA Schedule is as follows:



July 8 (Sunday): AHAA Students Arrive in DC, Hotel Check-In, Welcome Meeting, National Gurdwara Langar, AHAA Orientation, Ice Breakers Group Intro Session, Roundtable Discussion: A Day in The Life of A Human Rights Advocate

July 9 (Monday): AHAA Goals Workshop, Press Conference, Know Your Rights Workshop, NGO Civil Rights Presentations, Global Human Rights Survey Focus

July 13 (Friday): AHAA Summit Awards Ceremony

To apply, please visit: http://unitedsikhs.org/AHAA/page.php?pageId=2. For more information, email [email protected].



ABOUT UNITED SIKHS

UNITED SIKHS is a United Nations-affiliated, international charity that advocates for civil and human rights globally. Our International Civil & Human Rights Advocacy helps advance the economic, social and spiritual empowerment of minorities and other marginalized groups and individuals in need, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social status, age or ability. We achieve this by protecting and enforcing the civil and human rights of minorities and marginalized groups in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

