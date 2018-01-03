Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE - CCEI Offers No-Cost Online Course Examining The Mentoring Process: Developing Professionalism from Within

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 05:19pm CET

Duluth, GA, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers ADM108: The Mentoring Process: Developing Professionalism from Within as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users January 1-31, 2018.

The word mentor comes from Greek Mythology. Mentor was the name of a close advisor and trusted friend of Odysseus, the legendary Greek king. According to the myth, before Odysseus left for war he asked Mentor to work with his son, Telemachus. Mentor became Telemachus’s teacher and guided him to manhood. Since this time, the word mentor has come to signify the role played by a close and trusted guide.  Today, the word mentor is applied in many contexts. Some mentor relationships begin informally, while some are initiated through formal mentoring programs. Mentor programs are used with great success in high−poverty areas to help disadvantaged or troubled youth, or anywhere a young person needs some guidance and support from a responsible, stable adult. There are companies and websites devoted to matching mentors to mentees and designing workplace mentoring programs.

A good center director should possess qualities of a good mentor. As the leader of a group of employees, the director often acts as a trusted guide. However, the director is certainly not the only qualified or necessary mentor in the center.  There are many opportunities for other employees to step into the role of mentor, to support coworkers and help orient new employees to the center. This frees the director to focus on other aspects of the business and remain in a position of authority.

This course examines the benefits of mentoring in the development and maintenance of a high-quality early childhood program. In particular, participants will learn how to manage a formal mentoring system to aid in the professional development and retention of highly qualified teachers and a collaborative approach among staff.

“Mentoring brings benefits for mentors and mentees alike, and there are really no serious drawbacks or risks to encouraging mentoring in the workplace, whether on a formal or informal basis, as part of a serious “continuous improvement” philosophy in a high−quality early childhood program,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. 

ADM108: The Mentoring Process: Developing Professionalism from Within is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

0_int_African_American_Woman_FocusGroup.jpg


1_int_Caucasian_Woman_Leading_Discussion_Professional.jpg


2_int_CCEILogoStackedEPSOutlines4color.png


ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 100 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and is authorized under the Nonpublic Postsecondary Educational Institutions Act of 1990, license number 837.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d05ffd8b-2693-44f6-93a6-c8a34545444e

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c66b418-c827-494b-b1f7-9445ecac0628

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42b91853-7e10-46cf-9966-54be68f78ba0

Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:52p SEGO RESOURCES : Drilling Intersects Further Copper & Gold Mineralization at Miner Mountain
05:51p MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Tech stocks lead midday gains for indexes
05:51p PIER 1 IMPORTS IN : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
05:51p Konica Minolta, Epic Products International Announce Partnership to Promote Digital Inkjet Solutions
05:49p DOMINION ENERGY : to buy Scana, assume failed nuclear project costs
05:49p Will AI's new leaders come from liberal arts colleges?
05:49p Desktop Metal Awarded Seminal Separable Supports Patents for Its Metal 3D Printing Technology
05:49p The Arts Residences and Thompson San Antonio Hotel Set Groundbreaking
05:48p ALSTOM SA : Alstom announces end of self-reporting to DOJ
05:48p Current U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Brian Stretch Will Join Sidley in San Francisco
Latest news "Companies"