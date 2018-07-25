UPDATE - OrderGroove Partners With Kind Healthy Snacks To Drive Relationship Commerce Via Frictionless Consumer Shopping Experiences

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrderGroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, has been tapped by KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) to support their direct-to-consumer business. OrderGroove’s cloud software will power KIND’s subscription program and will further bolster customer convenience though an innovative predictive reorder experience that ensures that customers seeking healthy and tasty snacks will never run out of their favorite and always return to KIND for more. The OrderGroove Relationship Commerce platform will integrate with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.



“KIND was seeking a partner who could deliver a best-in-class technology platform and also offered a depth of experience in creating deeper and frictionless relationships with consumers,” said Jarid Lukin, VP of eCommerce at KIND. “With market-changing solutions that go the distance to predict a customer’s next moment of need, OrderGroove has demonstrated that they can be that strategic partner.”

“KIND is a leader in the healthy snacks category. They truly understand the criticality of developing direct-to-consumer relationships via frictionless experiences that make their customers’ lives easier,” said Greg Alvo, CEO of OrderGroove. “It’s a real honor to partner with such a world-class brand as we help them scale their direct-to-consumer business to new heights leveraging our subscription solutions as well as our text message-based predictive reordering solution.”

About OrderGroove

OrderGroove helps brands and omnichannel retailers practice and achieve Relationship Commerce - shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to ongoing, highly profitable relationships. The company’s unique combination of powerful technology, machine learning and analytics and unmatched consumer expertise helps top retailers and brands like Walmart, PetSmart, the Vitamin Shoppe, L’Oréal, Nestlé and others transform their retail experiences across every channel and thrive within the constantly shifting retail landscape. OrderGroove is headquartered in New York, NY and has raised $40 million in investment funding from institutional investors including National Securities, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, SWaN & Legend Ventures, Western Technology Investment, Silicon Valley Bank, FYRFLY Ventures, Bee Partners and Stage One Capital. For more information visit www.ordergroove.com.

About KIND

Since its founding in 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and one act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder’s desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of an entirely new healthier snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of snacks that offer solutions for a variety of different occasions.

Its recipes include nutrient-dense, premium ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fruit, which are recommended for a healthy diet. All of its snacks are gluten free, do not contain genetically engineered ingredients, and are not sweetened with sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Since day one, kindness has been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, called the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand and The KIND Foundation. To learn more about KIND and to join the Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

