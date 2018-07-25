Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE - OrderGroove Partners With Kind Healthy Snacks To Drive Relationship Commerce Via Frictionless Consumer Shopping Experiences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:50pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrderGroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, has been tapped by KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) to support their direct-to-consumer business. OrderGroove’s cloud software will power KIND’s subscription program and will further bolster customer convenience though an innovative predictive reorder experience that ensures that customers seeking healthy and tasty snacks will never run out of their favorite and always return to KIND for more. The OrderGroove Relationship Commerce platform will integrate with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

“KIND was seeking a partner who could deliver a best-in-class technology platform and also offered a depth of experience in creating deeper and frictionless relationships with consumers,” said Jarid Lukin, VP of eCommerce at KIND. “With market-changing solutions that go the distance to predict a customer’s next moment of need, OrderGroove has demonstrated that they can be that strategic partner.”

“KIND is a leader in the healthy snacks category. They truly understand the criticality of developing direct-to-consumer relationships via frictionless experiences that make their customers’ lives easier,” said Greg Alvo, CEO of OrderGroove. “It’s a real honor to partner with such a world-class brand as we help them scale their direct-to-consumer business to new heights leveraging our subscription solutions as well as our text message-based predictive reordering solution.”

About OrderGroove
OrderGroove helps brands and omnichannel retailers practice and achieve Relationship Commerce - shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to ongoing, highly profitable relationships. The company’s unique combination of powerful technology, machine learning and analytics and unmatched consumer expertise helps top retailers and brands like Walmart, PetSmart, the Vitamin Shoppe, L’Oréal, Nestlé and others transform their retail experiences across every channel and thrive within the constantly shifting retail landscape. OrderGroove is headquartered in New York, NY and has raised $40 million in investment funding from institutional investors including National Securities, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, SWaN & Legend Ventures, Western Technology Investment, Silicon Valley Bank, FYRFLY Ventures, Bee Partners and Stage One Capital. For more information visit www.ordergroove.com.

About KIND
Since its founding in 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and one act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder’s desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of an entirely new healthier snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of snacks that offer solutions for a variety of different occasions.

Its recipes include nutrient-dense, premium ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fruit, which are recommended for a healthy diet. All of its snacks are gluten free, do not contain genetically engineered ingredients, and are not sweetened with sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Since day one, kindness has been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, called the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand and The KIND Foundation. To learn more about KIND and to join the Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

Press Inquiries

LaunchSquad
[email protected]
212-564-3665

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pHONDA MOTOR : 50 kg Bhukki seized, 3 inter-state drug peddlers arrested
AQ
04:25pKYOCERA : finishes 28 MW solar power plant in Taiwa, Japan
AQ
04:25pOmniComm Opens New Office in Bengaluru, India to Expand International Presence
GL
04:25pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Sees Growth Driven by Higher Pricing, E-commerce Demand
DJ
04:24pBLACKBAUD : Unveils Innovative New Benchmarking Capabilities in Raiser’s Edge NXT
PU
04:24pFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Listing of Tap Issues 26 July 2018 - FRII
PU
04:24pSBERBANK ROSSII : Private Banking announces new appointment to senior management team
PU
04:24pGRUPPA LSR : LSR Group pays fifth coupon on its Series 001P-02 bonds
PU
04:24pSAP : Searching for the Next Silicon Valley
PU
04:24pTIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG : UPDATE ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS(Announcement)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
4STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.