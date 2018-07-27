Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE -- Shipt Expands Same-Day Delivery In Nevada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:39am CEST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt, a leading online marketplace, today announced it will begin same-day delivery of an assortment of groceries and household essentials from an expanded list of retailers. Beginning today, Shipt will offer same-day delivery in the Las Vegas metro area.

Shipt originally launched in Las Vegas in April of 2018, and this launch gives more than 670,000 households in the area access to products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt members in Las Vegas will receive a 2 week free trial and $15 off their first order.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

To support the expansion, Shipt plans to add to its network of shoppers in the Las Vegas metro area to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

About Shipt
Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to nearly 50 million households in more than 150 markets across the country. Throughout 2018, Shipt will continue to expand by adding both Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace, offering members more options to shop. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected] | (415) 625-8555

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:27aKINGFISH : 2018 Annual Meeting Presentation and Address (Kingfish Annual Meeting Chair's Address)
PU
02:27aGRUPO FAMSA DE CV : announces the appointment of Mr. Jesus Muguerza Garza as new CEO of Banco Ahorro Famsa
PU
02:23a$15.1M JV Equity Commitment for New York Self Storage Investment
GL
02:20aCore Exploration Ltd Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow Complete
AW
02:18aPLANET FITNESS : Residents, service providers seek to fill gaps at YMCA closure looms
AQ
02:17aOROCOBRE : supports Advantage Lithium private placement ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium Capital Raise_Final.pdf
PU
02:12aCODAN : Director Resignation
PU
02:12aCORELOGIC : 'Buyer fatigue' hits California home sale market as sales drop
AQ
02:12aPARANAPANEMA : Material Fact - Zelotes Operation
PU
02:12aIBI : Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
3Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Amgen profit beats Street view, will not raise prices again in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.