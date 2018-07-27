UPDATE -- Shipt Expands Same-Day Delivery In Nevada

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt, a leading online marketplace, today announced it will begin same-day delivery of an assortment of groceries and household essentials from an expanded list of retailers. Beginning today, Shipt will offer same-day delivery in the Las Vegas metro area.



Shipt originally launched in Las Vegas in April of 2018, and this launch gives more than 670,000 households in the area access to products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt members in Las Vegas will receive a 2 week free trial and $15 off their first order.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

To support the expansion, Shipt plans to add to its network of shoppers in the Las Vegas metro area to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

About Shipt

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to nearly 50 million households in more than 150 markets across the country. Throughout 2018, Shipt will continue to expand by adding both Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace, offering members more options to shop. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

