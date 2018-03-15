URAC Announces New Organizational Management Certification Program

Washington, DC, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC announced today its new Organizational Management Certification program. The new program provides a rigorous validation of an organization’s capabilities in key management functions important for all successful healthcare organizations.

URAC designed the Organizational Management Certification program to offer independent third-party validation of operational elements in organizations within the healthcare industry or serving healthcare organizations but not eligible for other URAC recognition programs. The Organizational Management standards are derived from URAC’s Core accreditation, which defines the general foundational operating principles in most URAC accreditation programs.

“With the recent major revisions to our Core standards, we recognized that there are broad sectors of services impacting healthcare consumers for which URAC has not had an accreditation or certification program,” says URAC President and CEO Kylanne Green. “These types of organizations are increasingly seeking to demonstrate to stakeholders their commitment to high performance through elective independent validation that quality management principles are applied to their daily operations. Providing this certification program aligns with URAC’s mission to advance the quality of healthcare.”

URAC’s Organizational Management Certification focuses on four areas:

Risk Management

Consumer Protection and Empowerment

Operations and Infrastructure

Performance Management

The certification process stimulates organizations to review and confirm their operational soundness, set priorities, drive organizational improvements, and build strong processes. Achievement of the Organizational Management Certification publicly demonstrates the organization’s commitment to quality.

For more information about this certification program, contact URAC business development at [email protected].

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in advancing healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC offers a wide range of quality benchmarking programs that reflect the latest changes in healthcare and provide a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. URAC’s evidence-based measures and standards are developed through inclusive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. For more information, visit urac.org.

