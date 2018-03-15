Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

URAC Announces New Organizational Management Certification Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 03:01pm CET

Washington, DC, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC announced today its new Organizational Management Certification program.  The new program provides a rigorous validation of an organization’s capabilities in key management functions important for all successful healthcare organizations.

0_int_uraclogo.jpg.png


URAC designed the Organizational Management Certification program to offer independent third-party validation of operational elements in organizations within the healthcare industry or serving healthcare organizations but not eligible for other URAC recognition programs. The Organizational Management standards are derived from URAC’s Core accreditation, which defines the general foundational operating principles in most URAC accreditation programs.

“With the recent major revisions to our Core standards, we recognized that there are broad sectors of services impacting healthcare consumers for which URAC has not had an accreditation or certification program,” says URAC President and CEO Kylanne Green. “These types of organizations are increasingly seeking to demonstrate to stakeholders their commitment to high performance through elective independent validation that quality management principles are applied to their daily operations. Providing this certification program aligns with URAC’s mission to advance the quality of healthcare.”

URAC’s Organizational Management Certification focuses on four areas:

  • Risk Management
  • Consumer Protection and Empowerment
  • Operations and Infrastructure
  • Performance Management

The certification process stimulates organizations to review and confirm their operational soundness, set priorities, drive organizational improvements, and build strong processes. Achievement of the Organizational Management Certification publicly demonstrates the organization’s commitment to quality.

For more information about this certification program, contact URAC business development at [email protected].

About URAC
Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in advancing healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC offers a wide range of quality benchmarking programs that reflect the latest changes in healthcare and provide a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. URAC’s evidence-based measures and standards are developed through inclusive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. For more information, visit urac.org.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5a8810c-25f0-481c-b9fc-9027ab4ed158

Che Parker, MA
URAC
202-326-3968
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pDANA GAS PJS : swings to profit in 2017
AQ
03:07pDP WORLD : profit up 8% to $1.36b in 2017
AQ
03:07pOCI PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pTERADATA : CEO makes 137 times as much as his employee median
AQ
03:07pVerizon launches TechSure to help protect your digital life
GL
03:07pWOLTERS KLUWER : Enablon Launches Automatic Submission for Compliance with OSHA Injury and Illnesses Electronic Reporting
AQ
03:07pWorld Lemons And Limes Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:07pAUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
03:07pCTS to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference
GL
03:07pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4UNILEVER : Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit​
5IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : IQVIA : Establishes Alliance with MuleSoft to Deliver Innovative Integration Technology t..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.