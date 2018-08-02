Log in
US Factory Orders Rose 0.7% in June

08/02/2018 | 10:16am EDT

By Harriet Torry and Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON--Orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased to a seasonally adjusted $501.72 billion in June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Here are key takeaways from the report:

--The 0.7% increase in orders in June was in line with economists' expectations.

--June's rise was driven in part by robust demand for durable goods. New orders for durable goods rose a revised 0.8% in June from May.

--Excluding transportation, an often volatile segment, factory orders increased 0.4% in June from the previous month.

--Orders were up 0.9% on the month when excluding defense, another sector that can skew headline figures.

--Capital goods orders declined 0.1% on the month, dragged down by an 11.7% decline in orders for defense capital goods.

--Total manufacturing orders have risen in four out of the last five months.

The Commerce Department report on factory orders can be accessed at http://www.census.gov/manufacturing/m3.

