US Factory Orders Rose 0.7% in June

WASHINGTON--Orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased to a seasonally adjusted $501.72 billion in June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Here are key takeaways from the report:

--The 0.7% increase in orders in June was in line with economists' expectations.

--June's rise was driven in part by robust demand for durable goods. New orders for durable goods rose a revised 0.8% in June from May.

--Excluding transportation, an often volatile segment, factory orders increased 0.4% in June from the previous month.

--Orders were up 0.9% on the month when excluding defense, another sector that can skew headline figures.

--Capital goods orders declined 0.1% on the month, dragged down by an 11.7% decline in orders for defense capital goods.

--Total manufacturing orders have risen in four out of the last five months.

