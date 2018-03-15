Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US Immunodiagnostic Instrument & Reagent Supplier Shares and Market Segment Sales Report 2017-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:23pm CET

The "US Immunodiagnostic Instrument and Reagent Supplier Shares, and Market Segment Sales Forecasts 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the US immunodiagnostics market, including sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays.

Key Topics Covered

Business Environment

1. Health Care Expenditures

2. Cost Consciousness

3. Industry Consolidation

4. Managed Care

5. Hospitals

6. Admissions

7. Length of Stay

8. Industry Diversification

9. Physician Demographics

10. Population Aging

a. Chronic Illness

b. Disease Incidence

c. Susceptibility to Iatrogenesis

d. Multiple Illness Cases

11. Laboratory Regulations

Market Structure

1. Centralized Testing

a. Hospitals

b. Commercial/Private Laboratories

2. Decentralized Testing

a. Physician Offices/Group Practices

b. Point-of-Care Testing

c. Home/Self Testing

d. Other Decentralized Testing Locations

Market Size, Growth, Major Suppliers' Instrument & Reagent Sales and Market Shares

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AdnaGen/Alere
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Beckman Coulter/Danaher
  • Biomedical Diagnostics
  • BioMerieux
  • Bio-Rad
  • DiaSorin
  • Eiken
  • Fujirebio
  • Grifols
  • Instrumentation Laboratory
  • Kyowa Medex
  • Matritech/Alere
  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Roche
  • Siemens
  • Sysmex
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Tosoh
  • Wako
  • Wallac/PE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9sl6nb/us?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pCONMED : Patent Issued for Trocar Assembly with Pneumatic Sealing (USPTO 9907569)
AQ
02:50pCanon U.S.A. Exhibits at HIMSS 2018 and Encourages Attendees to Transform their Document Workflow Processes to Help Practitioners Focus on Patient...
AQ
02:50pWorld Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:49pStudies from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Add New Findings in the Area of Immunoglobulins (Fast and Automated Characterization of Antibody Variants with 4D...
AQ
02:49pPatent Issued for High-Purity Copper-Cobalt Alloy Sputtering Target (USPTO 9909196)
AQ
02:48pEx-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar pleads guilty over Euribor rigging
RE
02:48pSA LAUNCH DRIVE : BMW's 'fence-sitting' X2
AQ
02:48pTIGER BRANDS : Motsoaledi welcomes class action against Tiger Brands
AQ
02:48pNORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS : New Hazelwood industrial park could keep portion of state taxes
AQ
02:48pBTL : TM) Confirms No Material Change
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Announcement regarding change in holdings
5SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.