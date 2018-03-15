US Immunodiagnostic Instrument & Reagent Supplier Shares and Market Segment Sales Report 2017-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "US Immunodiagnostic Instrument and Reagent Supplier Shares, and Market Segment Sales Forecasts 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the US immunodiagnostics market, including sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays.

Key Topics Covered

Business Environment

1. Health Care Expenditures

2. Cost Consciousness

3. Industry Consolidation

4. Managed Care

5. Hospitals

6. Admissions

7. Length of Stay

8. Industry Diversification

9. Physician Demographics

10. Population Aging

a. Chronic Illness

b. Disease Incidence

c. Susceptibility to Iatrogenesis

d. Multiple Illness Cases

11. Laboratory Regulations

Market Structure

1. Centralized Testing

a. Hospitals

b. Commercial/Private Laboratories

2. Decentralized Testing

a. Physician Offices/Group Practices

b. Point-of-Care Testing

c. Home/Self Testing

d. Other Decentralized Testing Locations

Market Size, Growth, Major Suppliers' Instrument & Reagent Sales and Market Shares

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AdnaGen/Alere

Agilent Technologies

Bayer Healthcare

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Biomedical Diagnostics

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory

Kyowa Medex

Matritech/Alere

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

Wallac/PE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9sl6nb/us?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006229/en/