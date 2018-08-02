US Jobless Claims Ticked Slightly Higher

By Paul Kiernan and Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON--The number of U.S. workers filing new applications for unemployment benefits ticked slightly higher last week but continued to hover near the lowest levels since the late 1960s.

Initial jobless claims, an indication of layoffs across the U.S., rose to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 in the week ended July 28 from 217,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast 220,000 new applications for jobless benefits last week.

The number of claims for the week ended July 21 was not revised.

Jobless claims can be volatile from week to week. The four-week moving average of claims, which smoothes out weekly jitters, fell to 214,500 in the week ended July 28 from 218,000 the prior week.

The data reflect what economists say is the strongest labor market the U.S. has experienced in nearly two decades.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell earlier this month to their lowest level since 1969, when the workforce was much smaller than it is today, and remain very low by historical standards.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Labor Department to report Friday that the U.S. economy added 190,000 new jobs in July and that the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4% in June.

Thursday's report also showed the number of continuing unemployment benefit claims--those drawn by workers for more than a week--decreased by 23,000 to 1,724,000 in the week ended July 21. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

The number of workers requesting unemployment insurance was equivalent to 1.2% of employed workers paying into the system in the week ended July 21.

The Labor Department report on jobless claims can be accessed at: https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf