US Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report Suite 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report Suite for US 2017-2023 - MedSuite (Includes 10 Reports)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Orthopedic biomaterials are associated with high research and development (R&D) costs, which have subsequently led to premium pricing to recoup these initial costs. This is the case for competitors in the cellular allograft, cell therapy and growth factor segments of the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market. In particular, orthopedic growth factors have had relatively high average selling prices (ASP) since their introduction to the market due to the high costs of recombinant growth factor technologies.

The high R&D costs associated with the growth factor segment provide entry barriers against potential competitors. Currently there are only two growth factor BMP-2 products in the United States. Since they're both used in different indications, there is a lack of direct competition, allowing companies such as Medtronic to charge a premium for the Spine indication and recover the large initial costs associated with R&D. The commoditized nature in some parts of the market, such as the allograft and DBM segments, which is due to the lack of product differentiation, has limited growth.

The market is being driven by more competitors venturing outside their traditional space to tap into the high growth segments where they can charge a premium. These segments may include the cell therapy and cellular allograft segments, both of which have relatively high ASP.

Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Genzyme

DePuy Synthes

Anika Therapeutics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Stryker

NuVasive

Bioventus

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences

RTI Surgical

Fidia Pharmaceuticals

MTF

Orthofix

Arthrex

AlloSource

Aastrom

Baxter

Harvest Technologies

Wright Medical

Bacterin International

Arteriocyte

Exactech

LifeNet Health

Biocomposites

Alphatec Spine

Celling Biosciences

Globus Medical

Nuo Therapeutics

K2M

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. U.S. Diagnostic Ophthalmic Device Market Overview

3. Procedure Numbers

4. Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitute Market

5. Orthopedic Growth Factor Market

6. Orthopedic Stem Cell Market

7. Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market

8. Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Market

9. Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Market

10. Spinal Machined Bone Allograft Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wq2s9b/us_orthopedic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006166/en/