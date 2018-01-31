Log in
US Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report Suite 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/31/2018 | 09:21pm CET

The "Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report Suite for US 2017-2023 - MedSuite (Includes 10 Reports)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Orthopedic biomaterials are associated with high research and development (R&D) costs, which have subsequently led to premium pricing to recoup these initial costs. This is the case for competitors in the cellular allograft, cell therapy and growth factor segments of the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market. In particular, orthopedic growth factors have had relatively high average selling prices (ASP) since their introduction to the market due to the high costs of recombinant growth factor technologies.

The high R&D costs associated with the growth factor segment provide entry barriers against potential competitors. Currently there are only two growth factor BMP-2 products in the United States. Since they're both used in different indications, there is a lack of direct competition, allowing companies such as Medtronic to charge a premium for the Spine indication and recover the large initial costs associated with R&D. The commoditized nature in some parts of the market, such as the allograft and DBM segments, which is due to the lack of product differentiation, has limited growth.

The market is being driven by more competitors venturing outside their traditional space to tap into the high growth segments where they can charge a premium. These segments may include the cell therapy and cellular allograft segments, both of which have relatively high ASP.

Report Contents

  • Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends
  • Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment
  • Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
  • Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Companies Mentioned

  • Medtronic
  • Genzyme
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Anika Therapeutics
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • Stryker
  • NuVasive
  • Bioventus
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • RTI Surgical
  • Fidia Pharmaceuticals
  • MTF
  • Orthofix
  • Arthrex
  • AlloSource
  • Aastrom
  • Baxter
  • Harvest Technologies
  • Wright Medical
  • Bacterin International
  • Arteriocyte
  • Exactech
  • LifeNet Health
  • Biocomposites
  • Alphatec Spine
  • Celling Biosciences
  • Globus Medical
  • Nuo Therapeutics
  • K2M

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. U.S. Diagnostic Ophthalmic Device Market Overview

3. Procedure Numbers

4. Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitute Market

5. Orthopedic Growth Factor Market

6. Orthopedic Stem Cell Market

7. Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market

8. Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Market

9. Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Market

10. Spinal Machined Bone Allograft Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wq2s9b/us_orthopedic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
