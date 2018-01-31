US Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report Suite 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Orthopedic
Orthopedic biomaterials are associated with high research and
development (R&D) costs, which have subsequently led to premium pricing
to recoup these initial costs. This is the case for competitors in the
cellular allograft, cell therapy and growth factor segments of the U.S.
orthopedic biomaterials market. In particular, orthopedic growth factors
have had relatively high average selling prices (ASP) since their
introduction to the market due to the high costs of recombinant growth
factor technologies.
The high R&D costs associated with the growth factor segment provide
entry barriers against potential competitors. Currently there are only
two growth factor BMP-2 products in the United States. Since they're
both used in different indications, there is a lack of direct
competition, allowing companies such as Medtronic to charge a premium
for the Spine indication and recover the large initial costs associated
with R&D. The commoditized nature in some parts of the market, such as
the allograft and DBM segments, which is due to the lack of product
differentiation, has limited growth.
The market is being driven by more competitors venturing outside their
traditional space to tap into the high growth segments where they can
charge a premium. These segments may include the cell therapy and
cellular allograft segments, both of which have relatively high ASP.
Report Contents
-
Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends
-
Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment
-
Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
-
Section on recent mergers & acquisitions
Companies Mentioned
-
Medtronic
-
Genzyme
-
DePuy Synthes
-
Anika Therapeutics
-
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
-
Stryker
-
NuVasive
-
Bioventus
-
Zimmer Biomet
-
Integra LifeSciences
-
RTI Surgical
-
Fidia Pharmaceuticals
-
MTF
-
Orthofix
-
Arthrex
-
AlloSource
-
Aastrom
-
Baxter
-
Harvest Technologies
-
Wright Medical
-
Bacterin International
-
Arteriocyte
-
Exactech
-
LifeNet Health
-
Biocomposites
-
Alphatec Spine
-
Celling Biosciences
-
Globus Medical
-
Nuo Therapeutics
-
K2M
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. U.S. Diagnostic Ophthalmic Device Market Overview
3. Procedure Numbers
4. Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitute Market
5. Orthopedic Growth Factor Market
6. Orthopedic Stem Cell Market
7. Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market
8. Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Market
9. Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Market
10. Spinal Machined Bone Allograft Market
