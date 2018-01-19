US PT and APTT POC/Point-of-Care Market 2017-2021 Shares and Segment Forecasts - Emerging Opportunities and Growth Strategies for Instrument and Reagent Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "US
The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in
diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and
physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic
testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the PT and APTT testing
in POC locations, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory
requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging
opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.
This report covers the following:
-
Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for coagulation
procedures by market segment.
-
Sales and market shares of major reagent and instrument suppliers.
-
Analysis of coagulation procedures performed in POC testing locations.
-
Review of leading coagulation analyzers, both currently marketed and
those in development, including their operating characteristics,
features and selling prices.
-
Emerging technologies and their applications for POC testing.
-
Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing
coagulation testing technologies and products, by assay.
-
Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including
their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures,
and new products in R&D.
Companies Profiled:
-
Abbott
-
ADI/America n Diagnostica
-
Agilent Technologies
-
Alere/Biosite/Inverness
-
Axis-Shield
-
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
-
Becton Dickinson
-
Bio-Rad
-
Bio/Data
-
Biomerieux
-
Cephid
-
Chrono-Log
-
Corgenix
-
Decode Genetics
-
Diadexus
-
Diagnocure
-
Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech
-
Diamedix
-
Diasorin
-
Eiken Chemical
-
EKF Diagnostics
-
Fujirebio
-
Grifols
-
Helena Laboratories
-
Hologic/Gen-Probe
-
Horiba
-
Instrumentation Laboratory
-
International Technidyne/Nexus DX
-
Kreatech /Leica
-
Kyowa Medex
-
Lonza
-
Mackay Life Sciences
-
Matritech/Alere
-
Nihon Kohden
-
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
-
Polartechnics
-
Polymedco
-
Qiagen
-
Roche
-
SDIX
-
Sequenom
-
Siemens
-
Sienco
-
Sysmex
-
Takara Bio
-
ThermoFisher
-
Tosoh
-
Wako
-
Zycare/Alere
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Rationale for Testing Decentralization
4. Worldwide Market and Technology Overview
5. Instrumentation: Coagulation Analyzers Manufactured by:
6. Current and Emerging Technologies
7. Major Product Development Opportunities
8. Design Criteria for Decentralized Testing Products
9. Alternative Market Penetration Strategies
