US PT and APTT POC/Point-of-Care Market 2017-2021 Shares and Segment Forecasts - Emerging Opportunities and Growth Strategies for Instrument and Reagent Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "US PT and APTT POC/Point-of-Care Market Shares and Segment Forecasts 2017-2021: Emerging Opportunities and Growth Strategies for Instrument and Reagent Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the PT and APTT testing in POC locations, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.

This report covers the following:

Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for coagulation procedures by market segment.

Sales and market shares of major reagent and instrument suppliers.

Analysis of coagulation procedures performed in POC testing locations.

Review of leading coagulation analyzers, both currently marketed and those in development, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Emerging technologies and their applications for POC testing.

Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing coagulation testing technologies and products, by assay.

Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures, and new products in R&D.

Companies Profiled:

Abbott

ADI/America n Diagnostica

Agilent Technologies

Alere/Biosite/Inverness

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

Bio/Data

Biomerieux

Cephid

Chrono-Log

Corgenix

Decode Genetics

Diadexus

Diagnocure

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Diamedix

Diasorin

Eiken Chemical

EKF Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

Hologic/Gen-Probe

Horiba

Instrumentation Laboratory

International Technidyne/Nexus DX

Kreatech /Leica

Kyowa Medex

Lonza

Mackay Life Sciences

Matritech/Alere

Nihon Kohden

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Polartechnics

Polymedco

Qiagen

Roche

SDIX

Sequenom

Siemens

Sienco

Sysmex

Takara Bio

ThermoFisher

Tosoh

Wako

Zycare/Alere

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Rationale for Testing Decentralization

4. Worldwide Market and Technology Overview

5. Instrumentation: Coagulation Analyzers Manufactured by:

6. Current and Emerging Technologies

7. Major Product Development Opportunities

8. Design Criteria for Decentralized Testing Products

9. Alternative Market Penetration Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t89gx2/us_pt_and_aptt?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005633/en/