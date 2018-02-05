Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USA Risk Group : Appoints Stephen Roseman as President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2018 | 10:54pm CET

USA Risk Group (USARG), a leading independent captive management firm, today appointed Stephen Roseman as President and CEO. Roseman will lead USARG’s Operational Leadership Team (OLT) that has been in place since 2016, and be responsible for executional oversight of USARG’s long-term, client-centric growth strategy.

Roseman has worked closely with senior management at USARG since its acquisition by Spencer Capital Holdings in 2015, as well as with the OLT to provide ongoing guidance, direction and strategic oversight. Roseman brings more than two decades of experience, including: President of Spencer Capital Holdings, where his responsibilities include overseeing a portfolio of insurance and financial services companies; SVP, Calamos Advisors; Managing Member, Thesis Capital Group; and Portfolio Manager, Kern Capital Management. There will be no additional changes to the OLT who, along with a bench of dedicated experts, will focus on building the brand through investments in new and enhanced products and services, talent acquisition and technology.

“Stephen’s knowledge of our clients and services make him a natural fit for the role of CEO,” said Cindy Lyford, Vice President, USA Risk Group. “Stephen will play a critical role as we continue to invest in technology that will improve the service we provide to our clients.”

One of Roseman’s first initiatives as CEO will be to spearhead the development of a client advisory panel to help shape the future of USARG. The panel will gather critical insights with regard to the shifting captive management landscape while advancing USARG’s business model based on what matters most to clients.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join as CEO of USA Risk Group, where I have worked closely with a team of experts, each with a unique skill set, who pride themselves in implementing impactful solutions while serving as trusted advisors to their clients,” said Roseman. “I am excited about the opportunity for growth that lies ahead while building on the legacy of consistent, high-quality customer service that has driven USARG for nearly 40 years.”

Stephen currently serves on the boards of various companies. He is a CFA® charterholder, and has received an M.B.A. from Fordham University Graduate School of Business Administration, a B.A. in French Literature from Arizona State University and is a candidate of the Harvard Business School, Class 52, OPM program.

About USA Risk Group
USA Risk Group (USARG) is the nation's leading independent provider of alternative risk management, offering innovative solutions that enable clients to maintain affordable and flexible insurance coverage, improve cash flow, and control expenses. USARG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spencer Capital Holdings, Ltd.

For more information on USA Risk Group, call 800.USA.RISK or visit the company website at www.usarisk.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:12p MTS : tops Street 1Q forecasts
11:12p VALVOLINE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
11:12p CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : ups minimum wage to $15 an hour citing tax law
11:11p TIDEWATER : to Present at the Credit Suisse 23th Annual Energy Summit
11:11p ISTAR : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
11:11p StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call
11:11p ImmuCell to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017
11:10p MSCI : February Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for February 12, 2018 »
11:10p 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
11:10p Cardinal Resources Ltd Investor Presentation - Fast Tracking Development Exploration in Northeast Ghana
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : U.S. asset managers shake up equity research as banks cut back
2AIR BERLIN PLC : Ryanair prepares for new battle with pilots as profits rise
3AIRBUS SE : German industrial pay talks progress, deal seen within reach
4SOLVAY : SOLVAY : Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
5UPS order for Boeing freighters highlights trade growth

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.