USA Risk Group : Appoints Stephen Roseman as President and CEO

USA Risk Group (USARG), a leading independent captive management firm, today appointed Stephen Roseman as President and CEO. Roseman will lead USARG’s Operational Leadership Team (OLT) that has been in place since 2016, and be responsible for executional oversight of USARG’s long-term, client-centric growth strategy.

Roseman has worked closely with senior management at USARG since its acquisition by Spencer Capital Holdings in 2015, as well as with the OLT to provide ongoing guidance, direction and strategic oversight. Roseman brings more than two decades of experience, including: President of Spencer Capital Holdings, where his responsibilities include overseeing a portfolio of insurance and financial services companies; SVP, Calamos Advisors; Managing Member, Thesis Capital Group; and Portfolio Manager, Kern Capital Management. There will be no additional changes to the OLT who, along with a bench of dedicated experts, will focus on building the brand through investments in new and enhanced products and services, talent acquisition and technology.

“Stephen’s knowledge of our clients and services make him a natural fit for the role of CEO,” said Cindy Lyford, Vice President, USA Risk Group. “Stephen will play a critical role as we continue to invest in technology that will improve the service we provide to our clients.”

One of Roseman’s first initiatives as CEO will be to spearhead the development of a client advisory panel to help shape the future of USARG. The panel will gather critical insights with regard to the shifting captive management landscape while advancing USARG’s business model based on what matters most to clients.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join as CEO of USA Risk Group, where I have worked closely with a team of experts, each with a unique skill set, who pride themselves in implementing impactful solutions while serving as trusted advisors to their clients,” said Roseman. “I am excited about the opportunity for growth that lies ahead while building on the legacy of consistent, high-quality customer service that has driven USARG for nearly 40 years.”

Stephen currently serves on the boards of various companies. He is a CFA® charterholder, and has received an M.B.A. from Fordham University Graduate School of Business Administration, a B.A. in French Literature from Arizona State University and is a candidate of the Harvard Business School, Class 52, OPM program.

About USA Risk Group

USA Risk Group (USARG) is the nation's leading independent provider of alternative risk management, offering innovative solutions that enable clients to maintain affordable and flexible insurance coverage, improve cash flow, and control expenses. USARG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spencer Capital Holdings, Ltd.

For more information on USA Risk Group, call 800.USA.RISK or visit the company website at www.usarisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205005978/en/