USAFL United States Australian Football League I : 2017 USAFL Roll of Honor

The 2017 season was commemorated across the country with end of season parties, held by most of the league's 38 clubs. Not only was excellence and valor on the field recognized, but hard work and dedication to club and country off the field was acknowledged as well.

A number of familiar names were given certificates and awards of merit for their clubs this season. Revos Hamilton May (DSM), Erik Hanson (NC), and Brent Fischer (MIN) all took out Best & Fairest honors for their teams, and fellow Yanks Nolan Cox and Pat Miller did the same. On the Women's side, the USA Freedom and Liberty had five B&Fs, with Cailin Deal (BOS), Lindsay Kastanek (DEN), Jess Gray (DEN), Leilani Silvio (LA), and Rosemary Kloh (SAC) all winning. A few up and coming Americans also were Best and Fairest for their clubs: gridiron quarterback Hollie Petrie (POR) and the meteoric April Lewis (SEA) may be names worth watching in the lead up to the Parallel Cup this year and the 2020 International Cup.

ATLANTA KOOKABURRAS

Best & Fairest - Ryan Downey

Runner-Up Best & Fairest - Brett Hester

Best First Year Player - Chris Drick

Coaches Award - Chris Drick

Best Clubman - Ryan Downey

Most Improved - Brian DePue

Best at Nationals - Wayne Kraska

AUSTIN CROWS

Seniors Awards:

Best & Fairest - Nolan Cox

Runner up Best & Fairest - Stefan Barr

Best at Nationals - Stefan Barr

Leading Goalkicker - Kenrick Tyrell

Best Clubman - Anthony Butt

Most Improved - Daniel Brown

Best First Year Player - Sam Gigliotti

Seconds Awards:

Best & Fairest - Nick Lewis

Runner Up Best & Fairest - Joss Scholten

Best at Nationals - Nick Lewis

Leading Goalkicker - Nick Lewis

BOSTON DEMONS

Men's Awards:

Best & Fairest - Matt Wood

Best & Fairest Runner Up - Pat Keane

Nationals Player's Player - Tommy Ivester

League Player's Player - Courtney Hayes

Coach's Award - Ben Thivierge

Leading Goal Kicker - Matt Wood

Women's Awards:

Best & Fairest - Cailin Deal

Player's Player - Cailin Deal

Best First Year Player - Diane Welch

Coach's Award - Alison Monaghan

DALLAS MAGPIES

Best & Fairest (AUS) - Greg Paine

Best & Fairest (USA) - Cory Colvin

B&F Runners Up - Chris Willis (AUS), Mike Mayne (USA)

Clubman of the Year - Jake Williams

Golden Boot - Jay Duncan

Rookie of the Year - Zach McKinney

Best Newcomer (Club) - Zach McKinney

DES MOINES ROOSTERS

Best & Fairest - Hamilton May

Rookie of the Year - Brian Simkus

Most Improved - Josh Judge

Clubwoman of the Year - Emily Rice

DENVER BULLDOGS

Men's Seniors Awards:

Best & Fairest - Leigh McMahon

Rookie of the Year - Aaron Gray

Coaches Award - Tait Carmody

Most Improved - Brian Ripperto

Most Consistent - Phil Camping

Women's Awards:

Best & Fairest - Lindsey Kastanek and Jess Gray

Rookie of the Year - Baylee Hurtado

Coach's Award - Hallie Kastenak

Most Improved - Erin McAllister

Men's Seconds Awards:

Best & Fairest - Rich Mann

Rookie of the Year - Drew McMahon

Coaches Award - Steven McVicker

Most Improved - Dan Umbdenstock

Most Consistent - Jeremy O'Connell

GOLDEN GATE AFL

Nationals MVP Awards:

Men's D1 - Ben Dowdell

Men's D4 - Chris Corgas

Men's Reserves - Brian Lewis

Women's D1 - Julie Marks

Women's D2 - Sophia Rutkin

Club Awards:

Tara Salmon Spirit Award - Brette Brower

The Milli (Grower of the Game) - Jake Ryan

The Jobbo (Clubman) - Mark Levin

GGAFL Metro Awards:

Golden Whistle - Jackson Burnie

Women's Rookie of the Year - Elyse Green

Men's Rookie of the Year - Cody Burman

Ironmonger Award - Most Goals - Women's - Robyn Leslie

Ironmonger Award - Most Goals - Men's - Jake Ryan

Dazzler Award - Mark of the Year - Mike Lancaster

Women's Metro Best & Fairest - Nikki MacKenzie

Leigh Barnes Metro Best & Fairest - Jake Ryan

HOUSTON LONESTARS

The Lonelow/Craig Ruggles Cup (Best & Fairest) - Nathan Webb

Club Champion (B&F Runner Up) - Steven Ryan & Sean Smyth (tie)

Rising Lonestar - Jeff Jamnik

Most Consistent - Nathan Webb

Most Improved - Alex Azizi

Nationals MVP - Triegue Allen (D2), Nick Plaisance (D4)

Player's Player - Steven Ryan

Most Dedicated - Simon Craig

Leading Goal Kicker - Simon Craig

Best Mark - Jeff Jamnik

Best Goal - Dave Bryant

Coach's Award - Andrew Craig

Clubman Award - Philip Harford

Best 1st Year Player - Alex Ammon

Life Members - Dave Bryant & Sonia Lovel

INDIANAPOLIS GIANTS

Best & Fairest - Liam Sawyer

Most Improved - Pete Elliott

LOS ANGELES DRAGONS

Men's Awards:

Best & Fairest - Pat Nicholls

Runner-Up - Chris Bagot

Leading Goalkicker - Pat Nicholls

Nationals MVP - Matt Hitch

Most Consistent - Paul Jackson

Most Courageous - Joe Silvio

Most Improved - Harry Dixon

Best First Year Player - Dennis Boyle

Best Backman - Robert Descant

Best Utility - Lachie Macpherson

Coaches Award - Donald Lee

Women's Awards:

Best & Fairest - Leilani Silvio

Best First Year Player - Katiann Scherer

Coaches Award - Aileen Yoon

Nationals MVP - Yukako (Yui) Kawakatsu

Club Awards:

President's Award - Srinand Yalamanchili

Heart of the Dragon (Club Member of the Year) - Aileen Yoon

Hall of Fame - Robert Wagner

MINNESOTA FREEZE

Men's Awards:

Best & Fairest - Brent Fischer

B&F Runner Up - Ian Robertson

Most Consistent - Niranjan Sathianathen

Most Improved - Tatsuro Tanioka

Rising Star - Josh Friday

Coach's Award - Dan Stephens

Women's Awards:

Best & Fairest - Andrea Mattison

Most Consistent - Paige Kiecker

Rising Star - Leslee Uhrich

Most Improved - Kait Peterson

Teamwork Award - Belle Ugalde

Integrity Award - Carrie Opheim

Community Award - Rebecca Viot

NASHVILLE KANGAROOS

Best & Fairest - David 'Frosty' Harris

Leading Goalkicker - Nathan Caldwell

Rookie of the Year - Brad Chamberlain

Coach's Award - Joel Thornton

Clubman of the Year - Cliff Cosnahan

NORTH CAROLINA TIGERS

Best & Fairest - Erik Hanson

Runner Up Best & Fairest - Peter Capozziello

Leading Goalkicker - Austin Doerr

Clubman - Drew Fograty

Best at Nationals - Stu McKenzie

Rookie of the year - Dave Seymour

Backman - Andrew Wesche

Dasher/Encouragement - Dennis Kurtz

Most Improved - Mike Felland

PHILADELPHIA HAWKS

Men's Awards:

Best & Fairest - Pat Miller

Coach's Award - Greg Glasgow

Best Forward - Jon Ginsberg

Best Midfield - Pat Miller

Best Back - Bradd Gower

Leading Goalkicker - Ryan McGettigan

Most Improved - Aleks Fedoriw

Player's Player - Greg Glasgow

Women's Awards:

Coach's Award - Erica Sacci

Most Improved - Erica Sacci

Player's Player - Lauryn Kelly

Club Awards:

President's Award - Dan Greenberg

Clubman - Dan Greenberg

PORTLAND AFC

Steelheads Awards:

Best & Fairest - Austen Flint

Runners Up Best & Fairest - Martin Coventry, Luke Mooney, Alex McPhee

Best Non-Australian - Alex McPhee

Best at Nationals - Austen Flint

Coach's Award - Luke Mooney

Most Courageous - Ryan Coil

Rookie of the Year - Scott Waggener

Most Improved - Erik Anderson

Clubperson of the Year - Brandon Snider

Golden Boot - Mike Borenstein

Sockeyes Awards:

Best & Fairest - Hollie Petrie

Runner Up Best & Fairest - Lucy Parrington and Simone Shepherd

Rookie of the Year - Hollie Petrie

Most Improved Player - Lauren Williams

Coach's Award - Heather Serpico

Golden Boot - Heather Serpico

Most Courageous - Jessica Detwiler

PAFL Metro:

Coach's Award - Erik Anderson, Jake Smithers, Tyson Okely, Phil Marshall

Best & Fairest - Erik Anderson

Leading Goalkickers - Tyson Okely and Dave Quinn

SACRAMENTO SUNS

Men's Awards:

Player of the Year - Kendall Hutchings

Nationals MVP - Ed Manning

Coach's Award - Sean Sears

Golden Boot - Colby Campbell

Most Improved - Traxel Towe

Rookie of the Year - Timothy Peterson

Women's Awards:

Player of the Year - Rosemary Kloh

Nationals MVP - Rosemary Kloh

Coach's Award - Christine Flok and Amanda FLok

Golden Boot - Elizabeth Danielson

Most Improved - Jessica Smith

Rookie of the Year - Anysia Avila

SacAFL Metro Awards:

Best & Fairest, Male - Saleh Tyebjee

Runner Up Best & Fairest, Male - Kelly Neriano

Best & Fairest, Female - Christine Flok

Runner UP Best & Fairest, Female - Amanda Flok

Leading Goalkickers - Colby Campbell and Amanda Flok

Club Awards:

Life Members - Matt Bishop, Amy Bishop, and Saleh Tyebjee

Clubperson of the Year - Makenzie Carr

SEATTLE GRIZZLIES

Men's Awards:

'Jim Trenerry' Best & Fairest - James Conrick

Rookie of the Year - Rob Munn

Coach's Award - Max DePina

Most Improved - Tom Mulvey

Most Courageous - Ken Vartanian

Lead Goalkicker - 'Tex' Edmonds

Defender of the Year - Matt Zapel

Nationals MVP - Alex Jessup

Women's Awards:

Best and Fairest - April Lewis

Rookie of the Year - April Lewis

Coach's award - Tegan Hamilton

Most Improved - Nicole Kepron

Most Courageous - April Lewis

Lead Goalkicker - Marian Dickinson

Defender of the Year - Amelia Kahr

Nationals MVP - Marian Dickinson

Club Awards:

Women's Founder - Valerie Barber-Axthelm

President's Award - Kiel Rasp and Matt Hocking

Clubman of the Year - David Tomaselli and Adrian de Booy