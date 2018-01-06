USCG United States Coast Guard : Coast Guard searching for man 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach

Coast Guard searching for man 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach

Editors' Note: Photo of the Adyss Sylvester. Click on image to download high-resolution version.

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Coast Guard is searching Saturday for Howard 'Dale' Smith, a 42-year-old fisherman who was reported falling overboard 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call at 9:29 p.m. Friday, from the crew of the Addis Sylvester, a 42-foot fishing vessel out of Little River, S.C., stating a crewmember had fallen overboard.

The Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant,a Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boatcrew and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched to begin searching.

The Coast Guard Cutter Forward and Lawrence Lawson were diverted to assist with search efforts.

Coast Guard assets currently searching are:

