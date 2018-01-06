USCG United States Coast Guard : Coast Guard searching for man 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach

Coast Guard searching for man 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach
Editors' Note: Photo of the Adyss Sylvester. Click on image to download high-resolution version.
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Coast Guard is searching Saturday for Howard 'Dale' Smith, a 42-year-old fisherman who was reported falling overboard 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstandersreceived a call at 9:29 p.m. Friday, from the crew of theAddis Sylvester, a 42-foot fishing vessel out of Little River, S.C., stating a crewmember had fallen overboard.
The Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant,a Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boatcrew and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched to begin searching.
The Coast Guard Cutter Forward and Lawrence Lawson were diverted to assist with search efforts.
Coast Guard assets currently searching are:
-USCG-
USCG - United States Coast Guard published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 17:29:08 UTC.