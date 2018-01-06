Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

USCG United States Coast Guard : Coast Guard searching for man 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 06:29pm CET

Coast Guard searching for man 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach

Editors' Note: Photo of the Adyss Sylvester. Click on image to download high-resolution version.

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Coast Guard is searching Saturday for Howard 'Dale' Smith, a 42-year-old fisherman who was reported falling overboard 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstandersreceived a call at 9:29 p.m. Friday, from the crew of theAddis Sylvester, a 42-foot fishing vessel out of Little River, S.C., stating a crewmember had fallen overboard.

The Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant,a Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boatcrew and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched to begin searching.

The Coast Guard Cutter Forward and Lawrence Lawson were diverted to assist with search efforts.

Coast Guard assets currently searching are:

For more breaking news follow us on Twitterand Facebook.

-USCG-

USCG - United States Coast Guard published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 17:29:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49a Japan's Abe urges central bank's Kuroda to keep up efforts on economy
01:29a PENNSYLVANIA FARMERS UNION : What Do Farmers Need to Know About Climate Change? Principles for Environmental Markets
01:09a IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : ISU Suffers Overtime Loss At Oklahoma State, 96-87
12:39a MINERALS COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Australians back new-generation, high technology HELE coal power
01/06 MODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain will impact travel
01/06 Williams paints benign picture of Fed rate hikes, strong U.S. economy
01/06 SEC PROBING KUSHNER COS USE OF WEALTHY INVESTOR VISAS : Wsj
01/06 MACCABI ADVANCES TO THE ROUND OF 16, DEFEATS BNEI MMBE 3 : 0
01/06 CITY OF ANNAPOLIS MD : Water Main Breaks - Update at 1 p.m. on 1/6/18
01/06 UMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Will Congress break pension promise to coal miners, millions of other Americans?
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : VW 2017 GROUP SALES ROSE TO AROUND 10.7 MILLION CARS, BEATING TOYOTA: Bild am Sonntag
2HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA : ISIKHATHI ESINZIMA SIDLULILE FUTHI NGENEME: Adrien Silva
3NETZ GROUP LTD : NETZ : Food & Fun Calendar, Jan. 7-13, 2018
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : After burglar strikes, officers rescue Christmas for single mother and her..
5AÉROPORTS DE PARIS : France plans privatisation law in asset sale push - PM

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.