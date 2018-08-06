USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 6

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Mon, Aug 06, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.6450-5.6950 30 Days UP 18.25 -10U to -5U UNCH Soybeans 8.5350-8.7350 Spot DN 8.75-DN 3.75 -40X to -20X UNCH-UP 5 Soybeans 8.5350-8.7350 15-30 Days DN 8.75-DN 3.75 -40X to -20X UNCH-UP 5 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.3600-3.4600 Spot UP 1.25 -35U to -25U UNCH Corn 3.3600-3.4600 15-30 Days UP 1.25 -35U to -25U UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.6300-3.6800 Spot UP 1.25-UP 0.25 -8U to -3U UNCH-DN 1 Corn 3.6300-3.6800 15-30 Days UP 1.25-UP 0.25 -8U to -3U UNCH-DN 1 Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: July 2018 SRW Wheat 4.9708 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.4921 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1871 Soybeans (Spot) 8.3225 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 [email protected] In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1408C je