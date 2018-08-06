Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 6

08/06/2018 | 09:30pm CEST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Mon, Aug 06, 2018    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.6450-5.6950   30 Days        UP 18.25       -10U to -5U     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.5350-8.7350     Spot      DN 8.75-DN 3.75  -40X to -20X  UNCH-UP 5 
Soybeans   8.5350-8.7350  15-30 Days   DN 8.75-DN 3.75  -40X to -20X  UNCH-UP 5 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.3600-3.4600     Spot          UP 1.25      -35U to -25U     UNCH 
Corn       3.3600-3.4600  15-30 Days       UP 1.25      -35U to -25U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6300-3.6800     Spot      UP 1.25-UP 0.25   -8U to -3U   UNCH-DN 1 
Corn       3.6300-3.6800  15-30 Days   UP 1.25-UP 0.25   -8U to -3U   UNCH-DN 1 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: July 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9708 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.4921 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.1871 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.3225 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  [email protected] 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1408C     je

