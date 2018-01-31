Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 31

01/31/2018 | 09:44pm CET
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Jan 31, 2018    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.4675-4.5175   30 Days         DN 5.5        -5H to OptH     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   9.7075-9.7575     Spot          DN 4.5       -25H to -20H     UNCH 
Soybeans   9.7075-9.7575  15-30 Days       DN 4.5       -25H to -20H     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2650-3.4650     Spot           UNCH        -35H to -15H     UNCH 
Corn       3.2650-3.4650  15-30 Days        UNCH        -35H to -15H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.5750-3.5850     Spot           UNCH         -4H to -3H      UNCH 
Corn       3.5850-3.6150  15-30 Days        UNCH         -3H to OptH     UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: December 2017 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.1131 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.3776 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.1766 
Soybeans (Spot)                9.4780 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  [email protected] 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1425C     dh

