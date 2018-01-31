USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 31

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, Jan 31, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.4675-4.5175 30 Days DN 5.5 -5H to OptH UNCH
Soybeans 9.7075-9.7575 Spot DN 4.5 -25H to -20H UNCH
Soybeans 9.7075-9.7575 15-30 Days DN 4.5 -25H to -20H UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.2650-3.4650 Spot UNCH -35H to -15H UNCH
Corn 3.2650-3.4650 15-30 Days UNCH -35H to -15H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.5750-3.5850 Spot UNCH -4H to -3H UNCH
Corn 3.5850-3.6150 15-30 Days UNCH -3H to OptH UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: December 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1131
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
