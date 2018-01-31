USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 31

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Jan 31, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.4675-4.5175 30 Days DN 5.5 -5H to OptH UNCH Soybeans 9.7075-9.7575 Spot DN 4.5 -25H to -20H UNCH Soybeans 9.7075-9.7575 15-30 Days DN 4.5 -25H to -20H UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2650-3.4650 Spot UNCH -35H to -15H UNCH Corn 3.2650-3.4650 15-30 Days UNCH -35H to -15H UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.5750-3.5850 Spot UNCH -4H to -3H UNCH Corn 3.5850-3.6150 15-30 Days UNCH -3H to OptH UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: December 2017 SRW Wheat 4.1131 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766 Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 [email protected] In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1425C dh