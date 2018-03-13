Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 13

03/13/2018 | 08:36pm CET
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Tue, Mar 13, 2018    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.7550-4.7750   30 Days         DN 4.25       -11K to -9K     UNCH 
 
Soybeans  10.0375-10.2375    Spot          UP 7.75      -45K to -25K     UNCH 
Soybeans  10.0375-10.2375 15-30 Days       UP 7.75      -45K to -25K     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.5675-3.7175     Spot         UP 1-DN 7     -35K to -20K  UNCH-DN 8 
Corn       3.5675-3.7175  15-30 Days      UP 1-DN 7     -35K to -20K  UNCH-DN 8 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.8375-3.8575     Spot           UP 1         -8K to -6K      UNCH 
Corn       3.8575-3.8975  15-30 Days        UP 1         -6K to -2K      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.5462 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6637 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4404 
Soybeans (Spot)                9.8825 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  [email protected] 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1414C     dh

