USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 14

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Mar 14, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.7775-4.7975 30 Days UP 2.25 -11K to -9K UNCH Soybeans 9.8725-10.0725 Spot DN 16.5 -45K to -25K UNCH Soybeans 9.8725-10.0725 15-30 Days DN 16.5 -45K to -25K UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.5375-3.6875 Spot DN 3 -35K to -20K UNCH Corn 3.5375-3.6875 15-30 Days DN 3 -35K to -20K UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.8075-3.8275 Spot DN 3 -8K to -6K UNCH Corn 3.8275-3.8675 15-30 Days DN 3 -6K to -2K UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: February 2018 SRW Wheat 4.5462 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6637 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4404 Soybeans (Spot) 9.8825 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 [email protected] In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1419C dh