USDA Grain Stocks : U.S. Summary Total-Jan 12

Grain Stocks: By Position, Month, United States, 2016-2017 (Domestic Units) ============================================================================= 2016 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Date On Off Total All On Off Total All Farms Farms 1/ Positions Farms Farms 1/ Positions ============================================================================= 1,000 Bushels Corn --------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 1 4,335,000 3,487,233 7,822,233 4,908,000 3,713,992 8,621,992 Jun 1 2,471,400 2,239,679 4,711,079 2,841,400 2,387,682 5,229,082 Sep 1 627,400 1,109,658 1,737,058 787,000 1,506,303 2,293,303 Dec 1 7,611,000 4,772,471 12,383,471 7,739,000 4,777,406 12,516,406 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Sorghum -------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 1 25,000 176,584 201,584 21,250 159,495 180,745 Jun 1 9,700 80,654 90,354 8,620 76,088 84,708 Sep 1 3,755 32,877 36,632 4,280 29,179 33,459 Dec 1 43,000 266,079 309,079 33,800 192,216 226,016 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oats -------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 1 26,800 48,429 75,229 22,320 40,885 63,205 Jun 1 18,350 38,452 56,802 13,540 36,790 50,330 Sep 1 37,400 41,190 78,590 33,950 38,039 71,989 Dec 1 30,430 45,058 75,488 23,300 43,504 66,804 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Barley -------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 1 57,910 79,832 137,742 56,490 88,211 144,701 Jun 1 27,740 74,370 102,110 27,050 79,314 106,364 Sep 1 130,600 99,737 230,337 90,400 89,283 179,683 Dec 1 99,100 93,429 192,529 74,340 80,793 155,133 -------------------------------------------------------------------- All Wheat -------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 1 57,910 79,832 137,742 56,490 88,211 144,701 Jun 1 27,740 74,370 102,110 27,050 79,314 106,364 Sep 1 130,600 99,737 230,337 90,400 89,283 179,683 Dec 1 99,100 93,429 192,529 74,340 80,793 155,133 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Durum Wheat2/ -------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 1 17,700 24,785 42,485 32,400 20,584 52,984 Jun 1 12,190 15,609 27,799 18,350 17,953 36,303 Sep 1 65,500 26,386 91,886 33,400 32,756 66,156 Dec 1 49,200 23,719 72,919 30,700 25,543 56,243 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Soybeans -------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 1 727,500 803,406 1,530,906 668,500 1,070,433 1,738,933 Jun 1 281,300 590,481 871,781 332,500 633,356 965,856 Sep 1 41,560 155,169 196,729 87,900 213,695 301,595 Dec 1 1,335,000 1,564,056 2,899,056 1,485,000 1,672,020 3,157,020 ============================================================================= 1/Includes stocks at mills, elevators, warehouses, terminals, and processors. 2/Included in All wheat.