USDA Grain Stocks : U.S. Summary Total-Jan 12

Grain Stocks: By Position, Month, United States, 2016-2017
(Domestic Units)
=============================================================================
2016 2017
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Date On Off Total All On Off Total All
Farms Farms 1/ Positions Farms Farms 1/ Positions
=============================================================================
1,000 Bushels
Corn
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 4,335,000 3,487,233 7,822,233 4,908,000 3,713,992 8,621,992
Jun 1 2,471,400 2,239,679 4,711,079 2,841,400 2,387,682 5,229,082
Sep 1 627,400 1,109,658 1,737,058 787,000 1,506,303 2,293,303
Dec 1 7,611,000 4,772,471 12,383,471 7,739,000 4,777,406 12,516,406
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sorghum
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 25,000 176,584 201,584 21,250 159,495 180,745
Jun 1 9,700 80,654 90,354 8,620 76,088 84,708
Sep 1 3,755 32,877 36,632 4,280 29,179 33,459
Dec 1 43,000 266,079 309,079 33,800 192,216 226,016
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Oats
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 26,800 48,429 75,229 22,320 40,885 63,205
Jun 1 18,350 38,452 56,802 13,540 36,790 50,330
Sep 1 37,400 41,190 78,590 33,950 38,039 71,989
Dec 1 30,430 45,058 75,488 23,300 43,504 66,804
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Barley
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 57,910 79,832 137,742 56,490 88,211 144,701
Jun 1 27,740 74,370 102,110 27,050 79,314 106,364
Sep 1 130,600 99,737 230,337 90,400 89,283 179,683
Dec 1 99,100 93,429 192,529 74,340 80,793 155,133
--------------------------------------------------------------------
All Wheat
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 57,910 79,832 137,742 56,490 88,211 144,701
Jun 1 27,740 74,370 102,110 27,050 79,314 106,364
Sep 1 130,600 99,737 230,337 90,400 89,283 179,683
Dec 1 99,100 93,429 192,529 74,340 80,793 155,133
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Durum Wheat2/
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 17,700 24,785 42,485 32,400 20,584 52,984
Jun 1 12,190 15,609 27,799 18,350 17,953 36,303
Sep 1 65,500 26,386 91,886 33,400 32,756 66,156
Dec 1 49,200 23,719 72,919 30,700 25,543 56,243
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Soybeans
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 727,500 803,406 1,530,906 668,500 1,070,433 1,738,933
Jun 1 281,300 590,481 871,781 332,500 633,356 965,856
Sep 1 41,560 155,169 196,729 87,900 213,695 301,595
Dec 1 1,335,000 1,564,056 2,899,056 1,485,000 1,672,020 3,157,020
=============================================================================
1/Includes stocks at mills, elevators, warehouses, terminals, and processors.
2/Included in All wheat.
Write Rodney Christian @[email protected]