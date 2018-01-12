Log in
USDA Grain Stocks : U.S. Summary Total-Jan 12

01/12/2018 | 06:16pm CET
          Grain Stocks: By Position, Month, United States, 2016-2017 
                               (Domestic Units) 
============================================================================= 
                        2016                               2017 
          ------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   Date      On         Off      Total All      On         Off      Total All 
            Farms     Farms 1/   Positions     Farms     Farms 1/   Positions 
============================================================================= 
                                  1,000 Bushels 
                                     Corn 
        --------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mar 1  4,335,000   3,487,233    7,822,233   4,908,000   3,713,992    8,621,992 
Jun 1  2,471,400   2,239,679    4,711,079   2,841,400   2,387,682    5,229,082 
Sep 1    627,400   1,109,658    1,737,058     787,000   1,506,303    2,293,303 
Dec 1  7,611,000   4,772,471   12,383,471   7,739,000   4,777,406   12,516,406 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                    Sorghum 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mar 1     25,000     176,584      201,584      21,250     159,495      180,745 
Jun 1      9,700      80,654       90,354       8,620      76,088       84,708 
Sep 1      3,755      32,877       36,632       4,280      29,179       33,459 
Dec 1     43,000     266,079      309,079      33,800     192,216      226,016 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                     Oats 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mar 1     26,800      48,429       75,229      22,320      40,885       63,205 
Jun 1     18,350      38,452       56,802      13,540      36,790       50,330 
Sep 1     37,400      41,190       78,590      33,950      38,039       71,989 
Dec 1     30,430      45,058       75,488      23,300      43,504       66,804 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                    Barley 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mar 1     57,910      79,832      137,742      56,490      88,211      144,701 
Jun 1     27,740      74,370      102,110      27,050      79,314      106,364 
Sep 1    130,600      99,737      230,337      90,400      89,283      179,683 
Dec 1     99,100      93,429      192,529      74,340      80,793      155,133 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                   All Wheat 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mar 1     57,910      79,832      137,742      56,490      88,211      144,701 
Jun 1     27,740      74,370      102,110      27,050      79,314      106,364 
Sep 1    130,600      99,737      230,337      90,400      89,283      179,683 
Dec 1     99,100      93,429      192,529      74,340      80,793      155,133 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                Durum Wheat2/ 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mar 1     17,700      24,785       42,485      32,400      20,584       52,984 
Jun 1     12,190      15,609       27,799      18,350      17,953       36,303 
Sep 1     65,500      26,386       91,886      33,400      32,756       66,156 
Dec 1     49,200      23,719       72,919      30,700      25,543       56,243 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Soybeans 
        -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mar 1    727,500     803,406    1,530,906     668,500   1,070,433    1,738,933 
Jun 1    281,300     590,481      871,781     332,500     633,356      965,856 
Sep 1     41,560     155,169      196,729      87,900     213,695      301,595 
Dec 1  1,335,000   1,564,056    2,899,056   1,485,000   1,672,020    3,157,020 
============================================================================= 
1/Includes stocks at mills, elevators, warehouses, terminals, and processors. 
2/Included in All wheat. 
Write Rodney Christian @[email protected]

