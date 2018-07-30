Log in
USDA Jun Farm Prices - Jul 30

07/30/2018 | 09:40pm CEST
 The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in June was +0.1% From May, and/but -3.3% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday. 
 
June Prices Received Index Increased 0.1 Percent 
 
The June Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 95.1, increased 
0.1 percent from May 2018. At 90.3, the Crop Production Index increased 
0.7 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 98.5, increased 0.2 percent. 
Producers received higher prices for oranges, hogs, market eggs, and broilers 
but lower prices for cattle, corn, cauliflower, and soybeans. Compared with a 
year earlier, the Prices Received Index is down 3.3 percent. The Crop 
Production Index increased 3.4 percent and the Livestock Production Index 
decreased 8.1 percent. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by 
the volume change of commodities producers market. Increased monthly movement 
of wheat, hay, peaches, and corn offset the decreased marketing of oranges, 
milk, broilers, and tomatoes. The Food Commodities Index, at 98.9, increased 
0.4 percent from the previous month but decreased 5.2 percent from June 2017. 
 
June Prices Paid Index Down 0.2 Percent 
 
The June Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and 
Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 108.8, is down 0.2 percent from May 2018 but up 
2.0 percent from June 2017. Lower prices in June for feeder pigs, herbicides, 
hay and forages, and complete feeds more than offset higher prices for other 
services, feeder cattle, supplies, and diesel. 
 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2017           2017           2018           2018 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
 1990-92=100           May            Jun            May            Jun 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received       95.8           98.3             95           95.1 
Prices Paid          106.8          106.7            109          108.8 
Ratio 1/                90             92             87             87 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
Write to Rodney Christian at [email protected]

