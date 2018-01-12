USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans And Products- Jan 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) ========================================================================== Item 2016/17 2017/18 prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12 ========================================================================== SOYBEANS Million acres Area Planted 83.4 83.4 90.2 90.1 Harvested 82.7 82.7 89.5 89.5 Bushels Yield per harvested acre 52.0 52.0 49.5 49.1 Million bushels Beginning stocks 197 197 301 302 Production 4,296 4,296 4,425 4,392 Imports 22 22 25 25 Supply, total 4,515 4,515 4,752 4,718 Crushings 1,899 1,899 1,940 1,950 Exports 2,174 2,174 2,225 2,160 Seed 105 105 106 106 Residual 36 36 35 33 Use, total 4,214 4,213 4,306 4,248 Ending stocks 301 302 445 470 Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.47 9.47 8.60 - 10.00 8.80 - 9.80 Million pounds SOYBEAN OIL Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,711 1,711 Production 22,099 22,099 22,505 22,525 Imports 319 319 300 300 Supply, total 24,104 24,104 24,516 24,536 Domestic Disappearance 19,837 19,837 21,000 21,100 Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 7,500 7,500 Food, Feed & other industrial 13,637 13,637 13,500 13,600 Exports 2,556 2,556 1,900 1,900 Use, total 22,393 22,393 22,900 23,000 Ending stocks 1,711 1,711 1,616 1,536 Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.48 32.48 32.50 - 36.50 32.00 - 35.00 Thousand short tons SOYBEAN MEAL Beginning stocks 264 264 401 401 Production 44,733 44,733 46,099 46,099 Imports 349 349 300 300 Supply, total 45,347 45,347 46,800 46,800 Domestic Disappearance 33,345 33,345 34,300 34,300 Exports 11,601 11,601 12,200 12,200 Use, total 44,946 44,946 46,500 46,500 Ending stocks 401 401 300 300 Avg Farm prc ($/s.t.) 316.88 316.88 295.00 - 335.00 295.00 - 335.00 ==========================================================================