USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans And Products- Jan 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
==========================================================================
Item 2016/17 2017/18
prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12
==========================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 83.4 83.4 90.2 90.1
Harvested 82.7 82.7 89.5 89.5
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.0 52.0 49.5 49.1
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 197 301 302
Production 4,296 4,296 4,425 4,392
Imports 22 22 25 25
Supply, total 4,515 4,515 4,752 4,718
Crushings 1,899 1,899 1,940 1,950
Exports 2,174 2,174 2,225 2,160
Seed 105 105 106 106
Residual 36 36 35 33
Use, total 4,214 4,213 4,306 4,248
Ending stocks 301 302 445 470
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.47 9.47 8.60 - 10.00 8.80 - 9.80
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,711 1,711
Production 22,099 22,099 22,505 22,525
Imports 319 319 300 300
Supply, total 24,104 24,104 24,516 24,536
Domestic Disappearance 19,837 19,837 21,000 21,100
Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 7,500 7,500
Food, Feed &
other industrial 13,637 13,637 13,500 13,600
Exports 2,556 2,556 1,900 1,900
Use, total 22,393 22,393 22,900 23,000
Ending stocks 1,711 1,711 1,616 1,536
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.48 32.48 32.50 - 36.50 32.00 - 35.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 264 401 401
Production 44,733 44,733 46,099 46,099
Imports 349 349 300 300
Supply, total 45,347 45,347 46,800 46,800
Domestic Disappearance 33,345 33,345 34,300 34,300
Exports 11,601 11,601 12,200 12,200
Use, total 44,946 44,946 46,500 46,500
Ending stocks 401 401 300 300
Avg Farm prc ($/s.t.) 316.88 316.88 295.00 - 335.00 295.00 - 335.00
==========================================================================