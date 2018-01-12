Log in
USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans And Products- Jan 12

01/12/2018 | 06:16pm CET
            U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 
========================================================================== 
Item                          2016/17                    2017/18 
                           prev   Jan 12           prev             Jan 12 
========================================================================== 
SOYBEANS                                Million acres 
Area 
 Planted                   83.4    83.4            90.2               90.1 
 Harvested                 82.7    82.7            89.5               89.5 
                                        Bushels 
Yield per harvested 
 acre                      52.0    52.0            49.5               49.1 
                                      Million bushels 
 Beginning stocks           197     197             301                302 
 Production               4,296   4,296           4,425              4,392 
 Imports                     22      22              25                 25 
 Supply, total            4,515   4,515           4,752              4,718 
 Crushings                1,899   1,899           1,940              1,950 
 Exports                  2,174   2,174           2,225              2,160 
 Seed                       105     105             106                106 
 Residual                    36      36              35                 33 
 Use, total               4,214   4,213           4,306              4,248 
 Ending stocks              301     302             445                470 
 Avg farm prc ($/bu)       9.47    9.47    8.60 - 10.00        8.80 - 9.80 
                                    Million pounds 
SOYBEAN OIL 
Beginning stocks          1,687   1,687           1,711              1,711 
Production               22,099  22,099          22,505             22,525 
Imports                     319     319             300                300 
Supply, total            24,104  24,104          24,516             24,536 
Domestic Disappearance   19,837  19,837          21,000             21,100 
Biodiesel                 6,200   6,200           7,500              7,500 
Food, Feed & 
 other industrial        13,637  13,637          13,500             13,600 
Exports                   2,556   2,556           1,900              1,900 
Use, total               22,393  22,393          22,900             23,000 
Ending stocks             1,711   1,711           1,616              1,536 
Avg farm prc (c/lb)       32.48   32.48   32.50 - 36.50      32.00 - 35.00 
                                  Thousand short tons 
SOYBEAN MEAL 
Beginning stocks            264     264             401                401 
Production               44,733  44,733          46,099             46,099 
Imports                     349     349             300                300 
Supply, total            45,347  45,347          46,800             46,800 
Domestic Disappearance   33,345  33,345          34,300             34,300 
Exports                  11,601  11,601          12,200             12,200 
Use, total               44,946  44,946          46,500             46,500 
Ending stocks               401     401             300                300 
Avg Farm prc ($/s.t.)    316.88  316.88 295.00 - 335.00    295.00 - 335.00 
==========================================================================

