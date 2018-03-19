USP Capital: Ex- Samsung and Google Managers Teamed up to Launch a New Virtual Economy Through an AR/VR Assets Blockchain Combined with Games Based on Google Maps API

The interest in AR/VR Technologies seems to be on the rise with the
recent announcement that Google will open their MAPS API to developers
to create the future of AR gaming and build upon the success of Pokemon
Go. This type of new technologies is expected to create a new type of
virtual economy, with new types of goods and services created and traded
by players.
At the forefront of this advance is Mossland, an AR game with a
blockchain core created by a team of Ex-Samsung and Google managers and
AR experts, which raised more than 5 million in only 38 minutes in
January. Advisors to the project also include Jason Han, the CEO of
Kakao Blockchain and Jeffrey Lim, previous Head of Google Campus Seoul.
Mossland combines the mechanics of Pokemon Go and Monopoly, allowing
players buy and trade real-world virtual properties such as the Eiffel
Tower or the Empire State Building. Transactions will be secure and
transparent thanks to the use of the Moss Coin (MOC), a blockchain based
cryptocurrency. Real-estate assets in Mossland will be eventually be
recorded on Moss Chain, the first blockchain for AR and VR assets. This
will allow for an ever-expanding virtual economy and trust without
intermediaries for users.
"Moss Chain is a very exciting technology that stands to dramatically
reshape our increasingly digital world. We're now building a completely
new ecosystem that will inspire a creation of the new creative projects
such as Mossland and will completely reshape the gaming
market," said Louis Jinhwa Kim, the Blockchain Advisor at Mossland, the
Co-founder and Director of the Korean Blockchain Association and
Korbit’s Co-founder.
Mossland is seen as the first application of AR/VR assets monetization
on Moss Chain. Mossland’s virtual property values will increase
depending on the number of users’ check-ins at the property locations
used in the game. Gamers could exchange, sell and buy their AR
properties inside the game using a special advertising option called the
Action House. All transactions will be cleared through an open auction
system. That means that there will be no direct transactions between
players ensuring that all transactions are fair as they are cleared
within the Mossland’s system. Such Mossland’s functionality makes it an
effective advertising platform, allowing every gamer to promote his or
her properties.
Mossland currently embarks on an ICO starting from March 21 building on
its successful pre-ico round in January.
Essential information about the ICO:
· Start: 21
March, 2018 at 13:00 UTC+0
· End: 17 April, 2018 at 13:00
UTC+0
· Token name: Moss Coin (MOC)
· Platform: Ethereum
·
Total quantity: 500,000,000 MOC
· PUBLIC ICO HARD CAP:
123,750,000 MOC
· Value/cost: 1 MOC = USD 0.12
·
White paper: http://bit.ly/2DxIv3G
