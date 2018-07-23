Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Global Professionals Learn about Oilseed and Grain Purchasing at IGP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

Participants gather to learn about oilseed and grain purchasing tools and resources.

USSEC sponsored the Oilseeds and Grain Purchasing Tools and Resources course, held July 9 to 13 at the IGP Institute Conference Center at Kansas State University.

This training hosted 26 professionals from 12 different countries including Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Singapore, Ecuador, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and the United States. This course served as a way to educate international buyers on U.S. soybeans and the value they provide.

'This course is intended for purchasing directors and commodity traders in Latin America to improve all of their risk management and purchasing skills in order to do a better job in buying U.S. soybeans, soybean oil, or soybean meal,' says Carlos Campabadal, feed manufacturing and grain quality management curriculum manager at the IGP Institute.

The topics covered in this course included U.S. Soy in global markets; storage, maintenance tools, and resources on U.S. Soy and grains; concepts for cash and hedging policies; an inside view of the Grain Transportation Report and other U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports; soy from origination to export markets; maritime freights theory; impact of soybean meal based on origin; commodity and ingredient hedging; oilseeds and grain cash market supply alternatives; introduction to technical analysis; U.S. Soy sustainability; and commodity and ingredient hedging.

In addition to the lectures and speakers, participants visited with Kenlon Johannes, administrator and CEO of the Kansas Soybean Commission and Paul O'Trimble, a Kansas soybean farmer. The participants toured the family farm and saw the equipment used to harvest and store soybeans.

Participants were educated on the value chain of U.S. soybeans throughout this course. Marvin Mateo, purchasing and logistics manager at Costa Atlantica, says, 'It has really helped me in the risk management side and the day-to-day working with soybean meal.'

'We are always looking forward to providing the technical assistance that is needed for the different regional markets to improve their purchasing skills,' says Mr. Campabadal.

To watch a video about this course, please click here.

Feed manufacturing and grain quality management curriculum coordinator Carlos Campabadal explains to participants how the combine works to harvest soybeans.

Participants visited O'Trimble farms and were able to hear from Kenlon Johannes, Kansas Soybean administrator and CEO, who spoke about the soybean growth and how local weather has affected the plants.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Catch ASA and Kubota if You Can at Farm Progress 2018!
PU
02:58pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Engages Cyclists with Sweetcorn Feeds at RAGBRAI
PU
02:54pCorrection to Manufacturers Article on Sunday
DJ
02:53pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Global Professionals Learn about Oilseed and Grain Purchasing at IGP
PU
02:53pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Moroccan Soybean Oil Processors Welcome USSEC’s In-House Workshops
PU
02:48pCITY OF TROY OH : Road Closing - North Elm - July 25 through July 27 (7 AM -5 PM)
PU
02:48pRENEWABLE INDUSTRIES CANADA : RICanada Statement in Response to the Federal Clean Fuel Standard Update
PU
02:48pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : Monitoring Heavy Rains, Possible Flooding
PU
02:43pCISC CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CANADA : RCMP searching for missing boaters
PU
02:15pBank of England's Broadbent says he has not decided on August policy vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on report that it asked suppliers for refunds
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.