USW Plans Rally and March to Mark One Year of Solidarity in Lucky Friday Strike

03/15/2018 | 04:22pm CET

MULLAN, Idaho, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on Saturday, March 17, 2018, the union will sponsor a rally and march to commemorate one year of solidarity for the members of Local 5114 who have been on strike against unfair labor practices at Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) Lucky Friday mine since March 13, 2017.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

USW members, retirees and their families, as well as activists and supporters from the labor movement will attend the rally, which will begin at noon Saturday at Mullan Pavilion and culminate with a march to the Lucky Friday picket line. Featured speakers will include USW District 12 Director Robert LaVenture as well as other elected union officials and community leaders.

About 250 members of USW Local 5114 began their strike at Lucky Friday last year after working under the terms of an expired agreement for nearly eleven months before Hecla management's unfair labor practices forced the dispute, which now ranks as the longest work stoppage in the storied history of organized labor in the Silver Valley.

In a secret ballot election last week, union members overwhelmingly voted to remain on strike and return to the bargaining table rather than submit the outstanding issues to binding interest arbitration.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information, visit http://www.usw.org.

ATTN ASSIGNMENT/EDITORS: Photo Opportunities, Interviews

WHO: USW members and retirees, their families and supporters

WHAT: Rally to mark one year of solidarity at Hecla's Lucky Friday mine

WHEN: 12 noon, Saturday, March 17, 2018

WHERE: Mullan Pavilion - 300 Earle Street, Mullan, Idaho, 83846

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or [email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-plans-rally-and-march-to-mark-one-year-of-solidarity-in-lucky-friday-strike-300614667.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)


© PRNewswire 2018
